Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 9, 2023

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Richard Hu, S’pore’s longest-serving finance minister, dies aged 96

He also held ministerial portfolios of health and national development during his years in the Cabinet.

‘Lucky no one fainted’: Passengers stuck in SIA plane on Shanghai tarmac for nearly eight hours

SIA said the Airbus A380 had encountered “technical issues” while it was still on the ground.

Voters speak: How Singaporeans chose their president

Speaking to voters across age groups, ST found that young people shared similar considerations as the rest of S'poreans.

PM Anwar faces twin Johor by-elections soon after controversial court decision over DPM Zahid

PH-BN coalition seen losing Simpang Jeram state seat but retaining Pulai parliamentary ward.

As Ukraine divides G-20, India’s contribution set to give greater voice to developing nations

Focus is on whether G-20 can unite to provide remedies for slowing global growth, debt problems of developing nations.  

Compromise over ruling coalition could haunt Thaksin’s party for years

Whether the latest uneasy governing coalition will work out in Thailand’s favour remains to be seen.

Recovery is key for Shanti Pereira in gruelling season, with most important races to come

The sprint queen will spend the next fortnight in Singapore before leaving for the Asian Games, where she will start as the favourite for both the 100m and 200m.

‘We definitely did not plan it!’: Couple celebrates 4 kids born on the same day

Each child gets to plan their own birthday celebration despite sharing the same birthday.

Rare Philippine eagle on loan to Singapore dies from infection

Care is now focused on Geo’s partner, Sambisig, to make sure she adjusts well after the death of the male eagle.

Apple users urged to update devices to prevent breach by Pegasus spyware

Affected products include iPhones, iPads, Mac computers and laptops, and the Apple Watch.

