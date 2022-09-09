Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 9

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 9.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-serving monarch, dies aged 96 after 70-year reign

Elizabeth's eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes king.

READ MORE HERE

Elizabeth, the queen who moved with a changing world

Queen Elizabeth reigned longer than any other British monarch and helped steer the institution into the modern world.

READ MORE HERE

'A loss for us all': World leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

They paid homage to a woman whose reign spanned 70 years, straddling two centuries of seismic social, political and technological upheaval.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

MOM bars firm from hiring new foreign staff after worker falls through roof

An inspection found the incident had occurred due to unsafe work practices by the contractor.

READ MORE HERE

Dilemma for insurers following changes to Cancer Drug List

It will be tricky to provide coverage to those who want options beyond the list, while keeping premiums reasonable, says Salma Khalik.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: The Great Singapore Run

Check out this 107km route which stretches from Jurong Lake Gardens to Mount Faber.

READ MORE HERE

Puma, Nike, Adidas: Sportswear stores get bigger, better, shinier

The sporting goods and apparel market is booming in Singapore, with multiple new stores opening across the island.

READ MORE HERE

Forbes' 50 richest in S'pore: Inflation, tech stock sell-off hit tycoons' wealth

Their collective wealth dropped more than 20 per cent this year, a study has found.

READ MORE HERE

65-year-old man convicted over trying to deposit 3 fake $10,000 notes

Despite suspecting that the notes were not genuine, Young Tat Ong sought to deposit the notes into his corporate bank account.

READ MORE HERE

What causes landslides in S'pore and will there be more in future?

What are the factors that contributed to a landslide at the Housing Board's Clementi NorthArc Build-To-Order site last week?

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top