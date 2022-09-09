Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 9.
Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-serving monarch, dies aged 96 after 70-year reign
Elizabeth, the queen who moved with a changing world
Queen Elizabeth reigned longer than any other British monarch and helped steer the institution into the modern world.
'A loss for us all': World leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
They paid homage to a woman whose reign spanned 70 years, straddling two centuries of seismic social, political and technological upheaval.
MOM bars firm from hiring new foreign staff after worker falls through roof
An inspection found the incident had occurred due to unsafe work practices by the contractor.
Dilemma for insurers following changes to Cancer Drug List
It will be tricky to provide coverage to those who want options beyond the list, while keeping premiums reasonable, says Salma Khalik.
Interactive: The Great Singapore Run
Puma, Nike, Adidas: Sportswear stores get bigger, better, shinier
The sporting goods and apparel market is booming in Singapore, with multiple new stores opening across the island.
Forbes' 50 richest in S'pore: Inflation, tech stock sell-off hit tycoons' wealth
65-year-old man convicted over trying to deposit 3 fake $10,000 notes
Despite suspecting that the notes were not genuine, Young Tat Ong sought to deposit the notes into his corporate bank account.
What causes landslides in S'pore and will there be more in future?
What are the factors that contributed to a landslide at the Housing Board's Clementi NorthArc Build-To-Order site last week?