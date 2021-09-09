Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 9.
S'pore's new Covid-19 workplace rules challenging, say business leaders
Some said that the rules could be disruptive, particularly in the face of a manpower crunch.
How can firms in S'pore operate safely under new Covid-19 measures?
ST addresses questions about the Ministry of Manpower's new advisory.
Unvaccinated 93-year-old woman dies of Covid-19, bringing death toll in S'pore to 56
She had a history of diabetes, chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.
Touching vegetables could have led to Covid-19 spread: Should I wear gloves when shopping?
What safety precautions should you take? We ask the experts.
Beijing hints at continued regulatory crackdown on tech giants
As Beijing attempts to better regulate industries, investors have been spooked by the pace of policy changes.
More people killed or injured in S'pore road accidents in first half of this year
This is likely due to the rise in the number of vehicles on the road as Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed.
More businesses in S'pore switching to digital name cards
The shift is good for the environment and saves costs but some printing businesses are badly affected.
Selangor government drops plan to raze Malaysia forest reserve after uproar
The affected area, slightly larger than Singapore's Sentosa Island, had been approved for a mixed use commercial development.
Parents of Yale-NUS students ask to meet NUS president over college's closure
More than 260 parents want a townhall meeting to discuss the reasons for the college's closure.
Silver Arts festival marks 10th year celebrating seniors in the arts
There will be performances, workshops and exhibitions over four months.