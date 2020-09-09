Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 9.

550 complaints of illegal deployment of maids yearly from 2017 to 2019: MOM

This formed just 0.2 per cent of the over 236,000 employers of foreign domestic workers here.

Visitors arrive from NZ, Brunei as S'pore opens its borders to those countries

Visitors will have to take a swab test upon arrival, and will be able to go about their activities after they get a negative test result.

New ERP system: Motorists think 3-piece onboard unit too big and clunky

Motorists welcome the additional features of the next-generation electronic road pricing system, but feel it takes up too much space.

Online Great Singapore Sale kicks off on Sept 9; experts say more awareness of event needed

This year's Great Singapore Sale will be largely virtual for the first time since it started 26 years ago.

Ex-maid acquitted of stealing: Something has gone wrong and has to be set right, says Shanmugam on handling of case

"In the process, we should not be defensive. It should not be a witch hunt," he said.

Planes flying in and out of S'pore must set up quarantine areas to isolate unwell passengers

Passengers or crew who become unwell with any Covid-19 symptoms during a flight must be moved to the quarantine area and remain isolated from others.

3 locations in NTU visited by Covid-19 patients; new cluster at S11 Dormitory in Punggol

They were: Quad Cafe at NTU's School of Biological Sciences, Korean eatery Paik's Bibim in NTU's North Spine Plaza, and the North Spine Food Court.

askST: Are places that have been visited by Covid-19 patients safe and clean?

What should you do if you visited these places at the times stated on the list provided by the Ministry of Health?

Malaysia records 100 Covid-19 cases, highest since movement curbs relaxed in June

Sixty-two of the new cases came from a cluster in Sabah that originated from detention centres.

51 refurbished buses, vans now in use to transport Covid-19 cases as part of Temasek initiative

The passengers’ compartment is equipped with a negative pressure system to clean the air before pushing it out.

