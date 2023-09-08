Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 8, 2023

Asean has made progress on its long-term goals and areas of cooperation, says PM Lee

The bloc has a long-term plan for what it wants to achieve in its next phase, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Tripartite group starts work on guidelines for flexi-work arrangements

The workgroup will also develop a strategy to support employers and employees in following the guidelines.

READ MORE HERE

Two new bus services for residents in Tengah and Bukit Batok West to operate from Sept 24

Service 992 and 993 will ply extended routes to serve more areas.

READ MORE HERE

Businesses cash in on ‘Tharmania’ with pineapple offerings after presidential election

Mr Tharman was often presented with the fruit and greeted with chants of “ong lai” and “huat ah” during the hustings.

READ MORE HERE

SMRT train withdrawn after refrigerant gas leak fills cabin with white smoke at City Hall station

A social media post of the incident showed passengers covering their mouths and noses as the smoke enveloped the train’s cabins.

READ MORE HERE

Use of Lee Kuan Yew’s image on drink packet draws criticism online

The company said it consulted MCCY on the use of the founding prime minister’s image.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong hit with heavy rain, flooding days after typhoon

Videos on social media showed flood waters tearing through the city and inundating its transit system.

READ MORE HERE

Summit signals: What the no-shows by Biden and Xi say of shifting Asian dynamics

Biden’s absence from the Asean gathering and Xi’s skipping of the G-20 summit are pointed messages that reflect changes in strategic calculations, says Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

AVS probing alleged animal neglect after 20 cats rescued from Bukit Merah flat

The cats were left without food and water for eight days in a flat covered with human waste.

READ MORE HERE

Will the Swatch x Blancpain collaboration be a repeat of MoonSwatch mania?

The collection comprises five snazzy bioceramic renditions of Blancpain’s iconic Fifty Fathoms dive watch.

READ MORE HERE

