Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 8, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Asean has made progress on its long-term goals and areas of cooperation, says PM Lee
The bloc has a long-term plan for what it wants to achieve in its next phase, he said.
Tripartite group starts work on guidelines for flexi-work arrangements
The workgroup will also develop a strategy to support employers and employees in following the guidelines.
Two new bus services for residents in Tengah and Bukit Batok West to operate from Sept 24
Businesses cash in on ‘Tharmania’ with pineapple offerings after presidential election
Mr Tharman was often presented with the fruit and greeted with chants of “ong lai” and “huat ah” during the hustings.
SMRT train withdrawn after refrigerant gas leak fills cabin with white smoke at City Hall station
A social media post of the incident showed passengers covering their mouths and noses as the smoke enveloped the train’s cabins.
Use of Lee Kuan Yew’s image on drink packet draws criticism online
The company said it consulted MCCY on the use of the founding prime minister’s image.
Hong Kong hit with heavy rain, flooding days after typhoon
Videos on social media showed flood waters tearing through the city and inundating its transit system.
Summit signals: What the no-shows by Biden and Xi say of shifting Asian dynamics
Biden’s absence from the Asean gathering and Xi’s skipping of the G-20 summit are pointed messages that reflect changes in strategic calculations, says Ravi Velloor.
AVS probing alleged animal neglect after 20 cats rescued from Bukit Merah flat
The cats were left without food and water for eight days in a flat covered with human waste.
Will the Swatch x Blancpain collaboration be a repeat of MoonSwatch mania?
The collection comprises five snazzy bioceramic renditions of Blancpain’s iconic Fifty Fathoms dive watch.