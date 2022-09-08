Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 8.
Performance bond no longer needed for S'pore employers to hire Filipino maids
The performance bond is a requirement by the Philippine government to ensure that employers here comply with rules.
Retail workers taking home higher pay as sector's progressive wage model kicks in
About 19,000 full-time staff will see their salaries rise by 8.4% to 8.5% annually over the next three years.
China clears roads to Sichuan earthquake epicentre, death toll rises to 74
Cyclist injured in drain grating accident settles suit against PUB after one day of trial
The terms of the out-of-court settlement are confidential, with no admission of liability by PUB.
DPM Wong outlines approach to resolving contentious issues
Speaking at a dialogue with young Singaporeans, Mr Wong said there will be issues for which consensus is not easily arrived at, even with constant dialogue.
Ex-SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek to leave UBS for Temasek Trust
He is currently serving notice at UBS, which he joined in February 2019 as head of sustainable finance for the Asia-Pacific region.
When the long arm of the law crosses borders
Singapore’s anti-drug laws are among several that are extraterritorial in their reach. Assistant political editor Toh Yong Chuan looks at the public policy reasons behind them.
askST Jobs: I've secured a job with a rival firm. What can I do so I don't burn bridges?
Honouring non-competition clauses and giving thank-you notes before leaving will help you stay in bosses’ good books.
Hope for end to China's 'zero Covid-19' policy with Congress dates, but reality is far more complex
Vaccine hesitancy and possible run on health services in rural areas among worrying issues, says China correspondent Elizabeth Law.
Playwright Chong Tze Chien takes on epic poem Mahabharata in Kingdoms Apart
The work also takes inspiration from the traditional Tamil street theatre form of kattaikkuttu.