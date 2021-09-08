Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 8.

Immediate 14-day WFH for firms if worker with Covid-19 was in office in week before testing positive

Employers should implement the work-from-home regimen no later than one day after the positive test result.

New Covid-19 cluster at madrasah in Braddell Road; Jurong Fishery Port cluster closed

The Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah cluster has eight cases in total, with six added on Tuesday.

Experts question move to study giving Covid-19 vaccine boosters to younger adults

They say there is currently no evidence that this group of people needs boosters.

Taliban announces hardline government as protests grow

Mullah Hasan Akhund is acting prime minister while Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is the deputy.

Panic buying grips Yangon after Myanmar shadow government declares 'people's defensive war'

The National Unity Government's acting president urged people to stock up on their medications and daily necessities.

Mexico's top court decriminalises abortion in 'watershed moment'

The ruling means that courts can no longer prosecute abortion cases.

First flight carrying travellers from Germany vaccinated against Covid-19 today

SQ325 from Frankfurt, Germany, is expected to land at Changi Airport at 4.25pm on Wednesday.

Telok Blangah fire: Neighbours say clutter stored at lift landing for years fuelled blaze

Piles of cardboard boxes, potted plants and furniture were at the lift lobby and corridor, making it difficult to walk past.

Drinking too much? Alcohol addiction can be treated but people unaware they have it

Some treatment centres received more calls for help related to alcohol addiction during the pandemic.

Can money buy happiness? Not always for kids

A growing body of research suggests that adolescents from upper middle-class families face the same or higher risk of mental health problems than those from poorer families.

