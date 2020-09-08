Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 8.
Thousands of jobs may go in next 6 months: Experts
Workers have so far been sheltered from the worst economic effects of the pandemic due to substantial government support but there is a limit to what the Government can do, said observers.
Some malls that lock doors to comply with Covid-19 measures are breaching fire safety rules
The malls were issued warnings, fined $300, or both, and they have since rectified the situation.
Several malls across the island visited by infectious Covid-19 patients
Also newly added to the list of locations that coronavirus patients visited were Gardens by the Bay, ICA Building, Mustafa Centre and E!Hub @ Downtown East.
13,000 workers barred from returning to work after missing Covid-19 testing deadline
The authorities had warned that unresponsive employers who persistently failed to schedule workers for rostered routine testing may have their work pass privileges curtailed.
Auditor-General flags lapses in IT controls, procurement and contract management in public agencies
Government agencies have verified that no confidential data was compromised and no unauthorised activities resulted from the IT lapses.
Millions evacuated, power down as Typhoon Haishen hits Japan and South Korea
Hundreds of flights were grounded in South Korea and Japan.
The sordid saga following the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput
Television channels capitalised on his death to drive up viewership ratings; political parties are using the tragedy to lay the blame for his death on their opponents.
Hong Kong police slammed over rough arrest of girl, 12, during street protests
The girl had gone out with her elder brother to buy art supplies for school but found themselves caught in a crowd of protesters.
MinLaw, Ipos seek public feedback on exceptions allowing copyrighted works to be reproduced
The public consultation is part of a periodic review of the Copyright (Excluded Works) Order to take into account the fast pace of technological change.
Poet Marylyn Tan, historic Singapore Literature Prize-winner, is not afraid to get her verse dirty
When her debut collection was published, her parents said: "Can you write something more pleasant that would sell more copies, rather than something so disgusting?"