Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 7, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
As e-bike numbers climb, riders and experts urge better road safety
The number of e-bikes in Singapore has risen from about 16,000 in 2020 to 37,320 as at end June 2023.
Company set up so wife of accused in $1.8b money laundering case can get employment pass
The accused, Wang Baosen, holds a dependant's pass linked to his wife's supposed employment in Singapore.
Ministers Shanmugam, Vivian seek to serve defamation papers on Lee Hsien Yang via Facebook
Lawyers acting for the ministers said it was impractical to serve the court papers on Mr Lee personally in Britain.
China’s premier urges Asean to oppose new Cold War, US V-P pledges commitment to region
‘I had to keep him calm and awake’: SCDF officer on rescuing possible stroke victim from 40m crane
Hong Kong, Singapore and the new China gateway
Geopolitical tensions and the reshaping of supply chains have opened up new opportunities for Singapore to play a role as a gateway from China, says Vikram Khanna.
Field trip for Japanese high school students to S’pore divides opinion over $5.3k price tag
The affluent Minato would become the first municipality in Tokyo to conduct overseas school trips for public junior high schools, Japanese media reported.
Singapore internship helps Indian students get jobs in Odisha state
Where to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival
Places include Chinatown, Gardens by the Bay, Jurong Lake Gardens, and Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.
Five pit stops to make this F1 season
Try go-karting at HyperDrive, visit the Singapore Grand Prix roving truck or party at Zouk.