Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 7, 2023

Updated
Published
38 min ago

As e-bike numbers climb, riders and experts urge better road safety

The number of e-bikes in Singapore has risen from about 16,000 in 2020 to 37,320 as at end June 2023.

Company set up so wife of accused in $1.8b money laundering case can get employment pass

The accused, Wang Baosen, holds a dependant's pass linked to his wife's supposed employment in Singapore.

Ministers Shanmugam, Vivian seek to serve defamation papers on Lee Hsien Yang via Facebook

Lawyers acting for the ministers said it was impractical to serve the court papers on Mr Lee personally in Britain.

China’s premier urges Asean to oppose new Cold War, US V-P pledges commitment to region

Li Qiang also urged regional leaders to avoid bloc confrontation and a new Cold War.

‘I had to keep him calm and awake’: SCDF officer on rescuing possible stroke victim from 40m crane

The 47-year-old crane operator was taken to the National University Hospital.

Hong Kong, Singapore and the new China gateway

Geopolitical tensions and the reshaping of supply chains have opened up new opportunities for Singapore to play a role as a gateway from China, says Vikram Khanna.

Field trip for Japanese high school students to S’pore divides opinion over $5.3k price tag

The affluent Minato would become the first municipality in Tokyo to conduct overseas school trips for public junior high schools, Japanese media reported.

Singapore internship helps Indian students get jobs in Odisha state

24 students got experience at firms in a scheme that helps to plug skills gap.

Where to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival

Places include Chinatown, Gardens by the Bay, Jurong Lake Gardens, and Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.

Five pit stops to make this F1 season

Try go-karting at HyperDrive, visit the Singapore Grand Prix roving truck or party at Zouk.

