Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 7

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 7.

Vital for S'pore, Malaysia to strengthen cooperation in the face of global headwinds: Lawrence Wong

As Singapore embarks on its leadership transition, it will continue to find ways to strengthen this relationship, he added.

Broad support for expanded dormitories law, but operators worried about transition costs

The Ministry of Manpower said it is still in talks with dorm operators and employers about a transition plan.

Britain's new PM Liz Truss vows to 'ride out the storm', deal with energy crisis

Britain's new leader outlined three priorities: energy bills, the economy and healthcare.

Marcos gets grand welcome from Filipinos in Singapore

The Philippine president was mobbed by his Filipino supporters on the first day of his two-day state visit to Singapore.

Interactive: A look back on over 50 years of Jurong Bird Park

Singapore’s oldest wildlife park will close after Jan 3 next year and relocate to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

The limits of 'Volckerism'

Today’s US Federal Reserve faces a very different world compared to the 1970s, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Crypto funding in S'pore falls in first half of 2022 from last year's record: KPMG report

But it has seen more deals involving significant start-up investments.

People on autism spectrum can be extraordinary workers in their own way

The drive to include such workers also gives companies a competitive advantage, says new study.

Cyclist injured after bike wheel caught in drain grating sues PUB for at least $578k

A three-day hearing to determine the issue of liability opened in the High Court on Tuesday.

Video of 2 cleaners jamming with a discarded piano goes viral on TikTok

The video of Sumali Sakarwi and Rosli Samat making music in a bin centre has over 156,400 views and 12,700 likes.

