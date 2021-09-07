Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 7.
Covid-19 infections linked to S'pore bus interchange clusters rise to 504, with 30 new cases
The cluster at Toa Payoh bus interchange has 161 cases, after nine new cases were added.
S'pore's new measures to control spread of Covid-19: What you need to know
The new measures are aimed at buying Singapore time to get more people vaccinated, and slow down transmission.
2,000 new daily infections in a month's time if current rate of spread continues
The number of new cases in the community almost doubled to more than 1,200 cases last week, up from around 600 cases the week before.
What's the difference between Covid-19 quarantine order, health risk warning and health risk alert?
Health risk warnings and health risk alerts will be issued to people whenever a new cluster is detected.
askST: Can I enter Malaysia if I am not fully vaccinated against Covid-19?
Anyone vaccinated elsewhere also need to have their vaccination certificate verified by health authorities upon arrival in Malaysia.
5 MRT stations to use video analytics to detect maskless commuters, unattended luggage
The system will be rolled out at Outram Park, Chinatown, Dhoby Ghaut, Little India and Serangoon for a start.
A curtain divides male, female students as Afghan universities reopen
Female students are being segregated in class, taught separately or restricted to certain parts of the campus.
Nasa confirms Perseverance Mars rover got its first piece of rock
The target was a briefcase-sized rock nicknamed Rochette.
Demand for inclusive pre-schools in Singapore grows as more are aware of benefits
The first inclusive pre-school, Kindle Garden, was set up here in 2016.
Over 100 residents evacuated from fire at Telok Blangah Crescent HDB block
The fire involved numerous items that had been placed along the corridor on the ninth floor, said SCDF.