Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 7.

Digital model of S'pore being built for study on tackling heat



This "digital twin" of Singapore is not unlike the simulations in popular city-building video game SimCity.

READ MORE HERE

AGC, police and MOM looking into issues judge raised in case of ex-maid acquitted of stealing from CAG chief

The AGC said it will study the High Court's judgment to assess what further action, if any, ought to be taken in this case.

READ MORE HERE

Dengue super clusters and why they are a danger

The more people are infected, the higher the chance of spread to others around them, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

READ MORE HERE

Construction companies struggle to get back on track amid Covid-19 pandemic

While some bigger firms had resources to tide over the circuit breaker and prepare for reopening, smaller firms are facing the financial squeeze of not having enough work and yet having to pay their workers.

READ MORE HERE.

Job seekers urged to focus on skills rather than past experience

This can help job seekers move from industries that have been hit hard by the pandemic to those offering long-term opportunities, said a report from professional services firm EY.

READ MORE HERE

Battle with Covid-19 a baptism of fire for NCID

The centre was plunged into combating a global pandemic less than 6 months after its official opening last September.

READ MORE HERE

Three more clusters of Covid-19 infections detected in previously cleared dormitories

There were 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunday, including four in the community and 13 imported ones.

READ MORE HERE

Royalty and farmers tussle over Malaysia's famous Musang King durians

Durian farmers say the terms offered by a new private venture's legalisation scheme are heavily weighed against them.

READ MORE HERE

Bedok double murder: Indonesian court documents reveal maid was inspired by movie to tie up elderly couple



The former domestic helper is serving a 20-year jail sentence in her home country after a trial there for the double murder.

READ MORE HERE

Drugs used for HIV treatment now subsidised by MOH



16 antiretroviral drugs have been added to MOH's list of subsidised drugs as of Sept 1.

READ MORE HERE