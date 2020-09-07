Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 7.
Digital model of S'pore being built for study on tackling heat
This "digital twin" of Singapore is not unlike the simulations in popular city-building video game SimCity.
AGC, police and MOM looking into issues judge raised in case of ex-maid acquitted of stealing from CAG chief
The AGC said it will study the High Court's judgment to assess what further action, if any, ought to be taken in this case.
Dengue super clusters and why they are a danger
The more people are infected, the higher the chance of spread to others around them, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.
Construction companies struggle to get back on track amid Covid-19 pandemic
While some bigger firms had resources to tide over the circuit breaker and prepare for reopening, smaller firms are facing the financial squeeze of not having enough work and yet having to pay their workers.
Job seekers urged to focus on skills rather than past experience
This can help job seekers move from industries that have been hit hard by the pandemic to those offering long-term opportunities, said a report from professional services firm EY.
Battle with Covid-19 a baptism of fire for NCID
The centre was plunged into combating a global pandemic less than 6 months after its official opening last September.
Three more clusters of Covid-19 infections detected in previously cleared dormitories
There were 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunday, including four in the community and 13 imported ones.
Royalty and farmers tussle over Malaysia's famous Musang King durians
Durian farmers say the terms offered by a new private venture's legalisation scheme are heavily weighed against them.
Bedok double murder: Indonesian court documents reveal maid was inspired by movie to tie up elderly couple
The former domestic helper is serving a 20-year jail sentence in her home country after a trial there for the double murder.
Drugs used for HIV treatment now subsidised by MOH
16 antiretroviral drugs have been added to MOH's list of subsidised drugs as of Sept 1.