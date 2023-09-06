Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 6, 2023

Asean must push for Myanmar peace plan, says PM Lee, as bloc passes over nation for 2026 chair role

The bloc must maintain its stand not to let junta's political leaders attend summits, PM Lee added.

READ MORE HERE

SUSS in talks with Govt to get own centrally located campus that meets its students’ unique needs

The university currently rents space from the Singapore Institute of Management in Clementi Road.

READ MORE HERE

Assets involved in money laundering case nearly double to $1.8b: Prosecutors

All 10 individuals have been remanded in custody since they were charged in court on Aug 16.

READ MORE HERE

First in 8 years: Toa Payoh residential site up for sale to private developers

The 99-year leasehold site can yield about 775 residential units.

READ MORE HERE

Tharman is president-elect. Is Singapore a post-race society?

His presidency is a chance to shape race relations positively. Singapore still has some way to go, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Online mooncake scam: 27 people lose $325,000 in a month

The moon cake "sellers" would direct the victims to malicious links for purchase or payment.

READ MORE HERE

Russia’s trouble with the rouble: Even China may not be able to help boost its economy

Even as China's bank loans help prop up Russia, Western sanctions bite harder, says Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

More than just a fashion show

Cancer patients and survivors walked the runway to raise money for the National Cancer Centre Singapore Cancer Fund.

READ MORE HERE

National Arts Council wants to catch artists, audiences and patrons with new collaborations

Our SG Arts Plan emphasises partnerships across demographics and sectors.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore director Anthony Chen makes up for Covid-19 hiatus with two films

He was stuck at home during the pandemic, so he worked at a record pace to make up for it.

READ MORE HERE

