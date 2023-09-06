Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 6, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Asean must push for Myanmar peace plan, says PM Lee, as bloc passes over nation for 2026 chair role
The bloc must maintain its stand not to let junta's political leaders attend summits, PM Lee added.
SUSS in talks with Govt to get own centrally located campus that meets its students’ unique needs
The university currently rents space from the Singapore Institute of Management in Clementi Road.
Assets involved in money laundering case nearly double to $1.8b: Prosecutors
All 10 individuals have been remanded in custody since they were charged in court on Aug 16.
First in 8 years: Toa Payoh residential site up for sale to private developers
Tharman is president-elect. Is Singapore a post-race society?
His presidency is a chance to shape race relations positively. Singapore still has some way to go, says the writer.
Online mooncake scam: 27 people lose $325,000 in a month
The moon cake "sellers" would direct the victims to malicious links for purchase or payment.
Russia’s trouble with the rouble: Even China may not be able to help boost its economy
Even as China's bank loans help prop up Russia, Western sanctions bite harder, says Jonathan Eyal.
More than just a fashion show
Cancer patients and survivors walked the runway to raise money for the National Cancer Centre Singapore Cancer Fund.
National Arts Council wants to catch artists, audiences and patrons with new collaborations
Singapore director Anthony Chen makes up for Covid-19 hiatus with two films
He was stuck at home during the pandemic, so he worked at a record pace to make up for it.