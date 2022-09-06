Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 6

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 6.

Liz Truss is Britain's next prime minister after winning Tory vote

She defeated her rival Rishi Sunak, a former finance minister.

Overpromising poses challenges for Britain's next PM Liz Truss

The incoming UK leader inherits a country plagued by strikes, high inflation and dispute with EU, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

AMK, Tampines BTO projects most popular in August launch; demand for PLH flats dampens

Prices range from $535,000 to $676,000 for a four-room flat, and $720,000 to $877,000 for a five-room flat.

Clementi landslide: PUB distributing flood bags and flood barriers as precautionary measure

These flood protection devices can be set up quickly during heavy rain, to prevent floodwaters from entering homes.

Passengers from Singapore and Malaysia unable to board after cruise is overbooked

All affected guests will receive a full refund and a complimentary cruise, said a Resorts World Cruises spokesman.

Two women punched, kicked by strangers at Marquee nightclub; police probing attack

"I was in shock the entire time and could not remember who the attackers were," said one of the victims.

ST Explains: How retirees can better manage healthcare insurance premiums in their old age

Not everyone is convinced they can retire without worry.

S'pore aiming to have emissions reach net-zero by 2050

It is also deciding whether to raise its 2030 climate target to support the longer-term goal.

One suspect in Canadian stabbings found dead, the other still wanted

The suspects, who are brothers, had been charged with murdering 10 people and wounding 19 in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan.

Military drills shine spotlight on US-China competition in the region

Recent China-Thailand joint air force exercises have put the spotlight on Bangkok's close military ties with Beijing at a time when the US and China are competing for influence in the region, says Danson Cheong.

