Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 6

Covid-19 cases linked to bus interchange clusters grow to 469

There are six new cases linked to the Changi General Hospital cluster, bringing the total to 46.

S'pore updates border measures, stricter pre-departure testing for countries including Australia, NZ

The new requirement takes effect at 11.59pm on Thursday.

'I don't know how many days her body was there': Neighbours find woman dead in Bedok flat

Neighbours opened the woman's unlocked front door, and a rotting smell wafted out.

Autonomous robots check on bad behaviour in Singapore's heartland

Illegal hawkers, gatherings that exceed current limits on group sizes, beware.

Paralympic medallist Yip Pin Xiu, fraternity call for monetary rewards to be on a par with Olympians

Para-swimmer Yip will get $200k for a Paralympic gold, one-fifth of the $1m for an Olympic gold.

Taiwan scrambles jets after 19 Chinese planes enter air defence zone

It is not clear what drove Beijing to conduct the activity.

Taliban orders university women in Afghanistan to wear face-covering niqab

The Taliban has also ordered classes to be segregated by sex.

More consumers, businesses eschew cheques but some reluctance remains

Singapore aims to be a cheque-free society by 2025, although some customers are still reluctant to make the switch.

Mum, dad, I want to talk: How to cope with your kids’ mental health issues

Tasneem Abdul Majeed hopes that by talking about her experience with mental health issues, she can help other youth who may still be struggling with theirs.

Attempted sex assault in Melbourne leaves S'pore student traumatised

The attack occurred on July 30 last year as she was walking from a relative's house.

