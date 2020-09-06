Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 6.

Fears over foreign professionals: How best to put Singaporeans first?

Fair hiring of Singaporeans was one of the key issues discussed in Parliament last week. Insight looks at the perception that Singaporeans are getting the short end of the stick in the job market, and what is being done to help them level up.

Stained Gucci sunglasses, fake watches, frayed Prada bag: Why maid was acquitted of stealing from CAG chief

In a detailed judgment, a High Court judge laid out the reasons why a police report may have been made against the former domestic worker, and why he believed her testimony.

Businesses frequented by migrant workers in Chinatown, Little India badly hit amid Covid-19

Workers are choosing to shop and eat closer to where they stay instead, causing shops in central areas to shutter as a result.

Vulnerable people, those likelier to be exposed to Covid-19 will get vaccinated first in Singapore

The vaccine coverage will also be progressively expanded to the rest of the population, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Turbulent times for Asia's nightlife amid Covid-19 pandemic

Here's a look at how nightlife hubs across Asia are working to survive amid the pandemic.

Limited supply of five-room BTO flats in central mature towns in the last five years due to space constraints: HDB

In the last five years, there has not been a single five-room BTO flat launched outside of the Bidadari estate, which is part of Toa Payoh town.

Dealing with inherent risks of Singapore's voting system

In a first-past-the-post system, tactical voting and free riding are issues we have to live with, but voters must be aware of the risks, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Coronavirus: PSLE survival guide for parents and kids during the pandemic

From making their children's favourite dishes to penning encouraging notes, parents are supporting their kids taking the PSLE in a year filled with disruptions and stress.

Motorcycle track day aims to kick-start racing again in S'pore

Motor Sports Singapore told The Sunday Times that the event is scheduled for Sept 19, provided it is satisfied with the organiser's safe management plan.

Private jets flying high during the Covid-19 pandemic

They offer safety and flexible schedules and are not just for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

