Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 5, 2023

Updated
Published
32 min ago

North Korean leader Kim to meet Putin in Russia this month

Mr Kim would travel from Pyongyang, probably by armoured train, to Vladivostok, on the Pacific Coast of Russia.

Tiong Bahru, Kampung Admiralty road repurposing completed; covered linkway to be built

The Ministry of Transport said the upcoming linkway will add on to some 1.6km of linkways that were completed when Havelock station opened last November.

Slow progress on Myanmar crisis has left negative mark on Asean: Indonesian foreign minister

Retno Marsudi said it has also overshadowed the bloc's progress in other efforts.

Roving exhibition charts Singapore’s urban transformation ‘from mudflats to metropolis’

The exhibition will be on till Sept 30 at the URA Centre before roving the island.

What Tharman’s massive election win could mean for politics in Singapore

This was a presidential election where the vast majority of voters demonstrated that they do not welcome a politicised presidency, says the writer.

We’ve never seen anything like that: Woman behind TikTok video on lost and found corner in coffee shop

The owner of the coffee shop said the corner is an act of community service.

The emerging debate in America: How to deal with a China in decline

The shift in perception comes amid signs of a troubled Chinese economy, says Jonathan Eyal.

Jet scramble, troop deployment by helicopter on display at RSAF Open House

The non-ticketed event is free and expected to draw around 250,000 visitors.

Student with autism gives back to disabled community through Temasek Poly’s design challenge

Tang Wen Xi, 20, created the “Baobei” series consisting of a pouch, cardholder and keyholder.

On the road: Exploring northern Thailand on motorbike

Executive artist Jaster Ngui and her husband Burn Koh took their ﬁrst winter motorcycle ride in Northern Thailand.

