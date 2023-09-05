Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 5, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
North Korean leader Kim to meet Putin in Russia this month
Mr Kim would travel from Pyongyang, probably by armoured train, to Vladivostok, on the Pacific Coast of Russia.
Tiong Bahru, Kampung Admiralty road repurposing completed; covered linkway to be built
The Ministry of Transport said the upcoming linkway will add on to some 1.6km of linkways that were completed when Havelock station opened last November.
Slow progress on Myanmar crisis has left negative mark on Asean: Indonesian foreign minister
Roving exhibition charts Singapore’s urban transformation ‘from mudflats to metropolis’
What Tharman’s massive election win could mean for politics in Singapore
This was a presidential election where the vast majority of voters demonstrated that they do not welcome a politicised presidency, says the writer.
We’ve never seen anything like that: Woman behind TikTok video on lost and found corner in coffee shop
The emerging debate in America: How to deal with a China in decline
The shift in perception comes amid signs of a troubled Chinese economy, says Jonathan Eyal.
Jet scramble, troop deployment by helicopter on display at RSAF Open House
Student with autism gives back to disabled community through Temasek Poly’s design challenge
Tang Wen Xi, 20, created the “Baobei” series consisting of a pouch, cardholder and keyholder.
On the road: Exploring northern Thailand on motorbike
Executive artist Jaster Ngui and her husband Burn Koh took their ﬁrst winter motorcycle ride in Northern Thailand.