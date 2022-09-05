Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 5.

Singapore aviation firms ramp up hiring to meet increase in flights

Almost all types of airport workers are now in strong demand, amid a tight labour market.

READ MORE HERE

Manpower shortage casts shadow on post-pandemic airline recovery in Asia-Pacific

A lack of workers has left airlines and airports unable to keep up with demand since unrestricted travel resumed late last year.

READ MORE HERE

'Emerging infections are not fiction any more': NCID head Leo Yee Sin on preparing for Disease X

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) turns three in September. It's Executive director Leo Yee Sin speaks to Senior Health Correspondent Joyce Teo about the centre's role in keeping Singapore safe.

NCID is boosting its clinical, public health and research arms to deal with the next pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Clementi landslide: Recovery, construction work may take months, says Desmond Lee

The priority has been to mitigate the impact of the slope failure to ensure the safety of workers and the public, said the minister.

READ MORE HERE

WP disciplinary panel to look into Daniel Goh's Facebook posts on Raeesah Khan

Associate Professor Goh said the committee alleged his posts had cast a cloud over the character of the leadership of the party.

READ MORE HERE

10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings in Canada's Saskatchewan; police searching for 2 suspects

There may be additional victims who went to various hospitals by themselves, police said.

READ MORE HERE

UK to name next PM today: Frontrunner Liz Truss vows 'immediate' action to tackle soaring energy bills

The announcement of the next Conservative Party leader, who will become prime minister, will be made later today at 1130GMT (7.30pm Singapore time).

READ MORE HERE

ST Explains: Why cats are banned from HDB flats, and what lifting the ban would take

AVS is conducting a public consultation exercise to improve the welfare and management of the cat population.

READ MORE HERE

LTA, NParks plant a cool idea at bus stops islandwide

150 bus stops will be fitted with green roofs over next two years to reduce ambient heat.

READ MORE HERE

NDP: Goodbye, floating platform, hello, National Stadium?

Directors who helmed NDP shows weigh in on advantages and shortcomings of various venues.

READ MORE HERE

