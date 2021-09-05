Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 5.

S'pore's new race law to include non-punitive sanctions to shape social behaviour: Shanmugam

These will help offenders understand others better, and increase belief in multiracialism.

READ MORE HERE

What's behind the decision to close Yale-NUS College?

Need for realignment, concerns over high cost and controversies are among the possible reasons suggested.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch With Sumiko: No such thing as a silly idea, says billionaire inventor James Dyson

James Dyson, inventor and entrepreneur, likes the 'unobvious suggestion' and gets worried when people say they are experts.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Covid-19 cases linked to staff at bus interchange clusters rise to 416

21 new Covid-19 cases were also linked to the cluster at Changi General Hospital, bringing its total to 36.

READ MORE HERE

How governments around the world are keeping up with shifting Covid-19 vaccination goals

Amid this shifting of goals around the world, what it means to be fully vaccinated may change too.

READ MORE HERE

$12m gone if not for vigilant S'pore bank staff

OCBC saved 133 customers from sending this amount to fraudsters between Jan 2020 and July 2021.

READ MORE HERE

Ismail elevates Muhyiddin to top post as A-G waves away doubts over new PM's legitimacy

The appointment of Mr Muhyiddin as chair of the National Recovery Council could further ostracise rivals in Umno.

READ MORE HERE

Appeal for more donors with rare blood types in Singapore

The Singapore Red Cross is calling for people, especially those with Rh negative blood, to step forward.

READ MORE HERE

Spike in illicit drug transactions on messaging apps in S'pore

Illicit substances and medicine, including those usually prescribed, are now being peddled on messenger app Telegram.

READ MORE HERE

Local produce is fresher, lasts longer

Some 220 Singapore farms produce 14% of the leafy vegetables consumed here, 26% of eggs and 10% of fish.

READ MORE HERE