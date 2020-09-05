Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 5.

5,280 S'pore citizens retrenched between January and June

About 11,000 citizens were placed on unpaid leave compared with 33,000 non-citizens in the same period.

Ong Ye Kung explains why median wage band of S'poreans in financial sector is lower than those of PRs, foreigners

One reason is that financial institutions often bring in higher-earning foreigners to perform specialised, or regional and global roles.

Results of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine produced antibody response: The Lancet

The results of the two trials showed 100 per cent of participants developing antibodies to the new coronavirus and no serious side effects.

Tests of patients in polyclinics, clinics show low prevalence of Covid-19 in community

From July to mid-August, only 0.03 per cent of patients aged 13 and above who were tested for Covid-19 after being diagnosed with acute respiratory infection at clinics tested positive.

Orchard Road malls added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

These include Wisma Atria, The Centrepoint, Ngee Ann City and Lucky Plaza.

Former NUS East Asian Institute director denies sexual harassment allegations; university investigating

At least two people have accused Professor Zheng Yongnian of sexual harassment on social media in the past month.

Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 2 to be delayed by 3 months, will open in first quarter of next year

The six affected stations are from Springleaf to Caldecott.

All bus services in the red because of Covid-19, only 11 profitable before, says Ong Ye Kung

All 356 public bus services here could not generate fare revenues that cover their operating costs and require government subsidies.

Ministers challenge PSP NCMP Leong Mun Wai over comments on DBS CEO

Mr Leong had on Tuesday said he was "deeply disappointed" that DBS Bank did not have a home-grown chief executive.

'This conversation seems very intimate': 5 highlights from Parliament

MPs now have to speak from the podium as their rows of seats do not have the clear screens.

