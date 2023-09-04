Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 4, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Weak link in anti-money laundering efforts is compliance, not family offices: Experts
There were about 1,100 single-family offices in Singapore at the end of 2022, compared with 700 in 2021.
Asean leaders to meet in Jakarta for regional summit, amid tensions over new Chinese map
The meeting will focus on developing and strengthening Asean cooperation with external partners.
Companies in Singapore expanding mental health and wellness benefits for employees
Some employers offer life coaching, access to self-care apps and mental health insurance coverage.
Singapore GP ‘show goes on’ despite CPIB probe into rights owner and minister
Manpower Minister and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng added that “everything is moving at full speed” for the Sept 15-17 Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.
Thieves make off with ‘thousands’ in cash from Changi Road temple’s donation boxes
CCTV footage taken at Hoon Sian Keng temple showed two men picking the locks of the temple’s doors.
State polls are over, but partisan divide hardens in Malaysia
The acrimony between Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional spills over into the daily life of their supporters, says Shannon Teoh.
Sales of pineapples, pineapple cakes spike after Tharman’s win at the polls
Eateries and bars rolled out pineapple-related promotions in light of Mr Tharman’s victory at Friday’s polls.
Ng Kok Song lost. But he did Singapore a favour running for president
He made this race more respectable and encouraged us to reach for higher ideals around the presidency, says Lin Suling.
Dry weather, hot spots in Sumatra could lead to haze in Singapore: NEA
The hot spot and haze situation there could worsen if the dry weather persists, said the agency.
Ukraine's Zelensky moves to replace wartime defence minister
The announcement sets the stage for the biggest shakeup of Ukraine's defence establishment during the war.