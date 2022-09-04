Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 4.

From Facebook to TikTok: S'pore politicians' latest social media battleground

First, MPs went on Facebook, and in recent years, they took to Instagram. Today, they are also turning to TikTok.

READ MORE HERE

Healthier SG programme likely to start for those 60 and above from next year

The programme aims to get GPs more involved in preventive care.

READ MORE HERE

China slams US approval for $1.5b Taiwan arms sale, vows ‘countermeasures’

The package, the largest in almost two years, includes radar systems and missiles.

READ MORE HERE

Dear Joe: An open letter to Joseph Schooling

You have a nation ready to assist you. Just ask, says Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

Thai influencer missing after alleged $76.5m scam; link with S'pore luxury goods fraud being probed

According to The Nation, officers are investigating a possible connection to the Singapore case where a couple allegedly swindled customers of $32 million after failing to deliver on luxury goods.

READ MORE HERE

Public views sought on cat welfare as AVS, HDB mull over allowing cats in flats

The consultation will revolve around a proposed framework that includes measures aimed at rehoming cats.

READ MORE HERE

Male ballet dancer hung up his leotards to co-found a currency fund

Raphael Ng took ballet lessons as a child, going on to participate in – and win – international dance competitions. After two decades, he hung up his leotards to found the award-winning Salzworth Global Currency Fund.

Raphael Ng once executed pirouettes and straddle jumps. Now he is the co-founder of Salzworth Global Currency Fund.

READ MORE HERE

Twists and turns in trial of Rosmah Mansor, Malaysia's 'first lady'

A look at the key events in the case, including her ex-aide becoming a prosecution witness.

READ MORE HERE

Japan orders evacuation, cancels flights as super typhoon Hinnamnor approaches

The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned it could be one of the most destructive typhoons ever to hit South Korea, while China has raised its emergency response.

READ MORE HERE

Netball: Singapore hit a century of goals, beating Japan 103-3 at Asian Netball C'ship

But the Republic's opening win was marred by an injury to veteran Soh, who will miss the rest of the tournament.

READ MORE HERE

