Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 4.
From Facebook to TikTok: S'pore politicians' latest social media battleground
First, MPs went on Facebook, and in recent years, they took to Instagram. Today, they are also turning to TikTok.
Healthier SG programme likely to start for those 60 and above from next year
China slams US approval for $1.5b Taiwan arms sale, vows ‘countermeasures’
Dear Joe: An open letter to Joseph Schooling
Thai influencer missing after alleged $76.5m scam; link with S'pore luxury goods fraud being probed
According to The Nation, officers are investigating a possible connection to the Singapore case where a couple allegedly swindled customers of $32 million after failing to deliver on luxury goods.
Public views sought on cat welfare as AVS, HDB mull over allowing cats in flats
The consultation will revolve around a proposed framework that includes measures aimed at rehoming cats.
Male ballet dancer hung up his leotards to co-found a currency fund
Raphael Ng once executed pirouettes and straddle jumps. Now he is the co-founder of Salzworth Global Currency Fund.
Twists and turns in trial of Rosmah Mansor, Malaysia's 'first lady'
A look at the key events in the case, including her ex-aide becoming a prosecution witness.
Japan orders evacuation, cancels flights as super typhoon Hinnamnor approaches
The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned it could be one of the most destructive typhoons ever to hit South Korea, while China has raised its emergency response.
Netball: Singapore hit a century of goals, beating Japan 103-3 at Asian Netball C'ship
But the Republic's opening win was marred by an injury to veteran Soh, who will miss the rest of the tournament.