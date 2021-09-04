Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 4.

New Covid-19 cluster at Changi General Hospital with 14 cases

The latest CGH cluster is separate from an earlier active cluster with 4 cases.

Bugis Junction Covid-19 cluster may have started with infected member of public who visited mall: Kenneth Mak

The spread of the virus among mall employees could be due to a lack of compliance with Covid-19 measures, said Prof Kenneth Mak.

Covid-19 vaccines are 40% effective against infection in S'pore, 'very effective' against severe illness

There has been a sevenfold reduction in the rate of severe infections or death among those vaccinated.

SingPost Centre death: Signs with emergency number put up on walls of stairwell

The signs were not there on Thursday when ST checked.

Can racial harmony in Singapore be fostered by law?

The new law will go beyond punishment to incorporate "softer and gentler touches" that focus on persuasion and rehabilitation.

Needle-free DNA vaccine may be key in India’s Covid-19 fight

However, it was approved ahead of any detailed clinical trial data being published and before the efficacy trial is complete.

No exams, no tuition - will Chinese kids be stress-free?

China and India aim to reform its hyper-competitive education system. Asian Insider looks at how feasible the changes are.

Taliban sources say last Afghan holdout region falls; resistance denies claim

If true, it would give the Taliban complete control of Afghanistan.

EU lifts ban on feeding animal remains to some livestock

The ban has been in place since the "Mad Cow" disease food scare 20 years ago.

Jail for 'vigilante' who assaulted boy after wrongly accusing him of unlawfully cycling on track

The offender, 67, slapped the child and punched him hard about five to eight times.

