Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 4.
Parliament: In tackling inequality, S'pore has to reach consensus on social compact it wants, says Maliki
As Singapore works to reduce inequality, conversations about the kind of social compact its citizens want and how to fund that support have to continue, said Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman.
A spirited debate on minimum wage, but where are the details?
Without numbers and policy proposals, the discussion threw up more heat than light, said senior political correspondent Grace Ho.
Schools to have more career guidance counsellors, welfare officers for students: Lawrence Wong
The increase in counsellors and welfare officers will be implemented in phases, starting January next year.
Parliament: Ministers respond to Sylvia Lim's call for review of race-based policies
There is certainly room for discussion on how Singapore can move toward a race-blind society, and on the role of race-based policies, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.
BTS and Blackpink in the House: 5 highlights from Parliament
15 MPs delivered speeches, with several lively exchanges between MPs of the People's Action Party and Workers' Party, on Day 4 of the debate on the President's Address.
Deals galore as Comex kicks off with live streams
The IT fair goes fully online for the first time, with major retailers to showcase their best bargains daily on Facebook.
Deadlier than Covid-19: Consider Disease X as a serious threat, say experts
Disease X, a new unknown disease that could cause a future epidemic, will be highly infectious, deadlier than Covid-19 and will mutate easily, said local health experts.
Nex, VivoCity and Suntec City visited by infectious coronavirus patients
New clusters were also found at two dormitories - Cochrane Lodge II and Westlite Toh Guan.
Multi-storey carpark death: Girl was riding fixed-gear bicycle before fatal fall from building
The girl was found motionless at the ground level of the multi-storey carpark on the afternoon of Jan 8.
The multi-million dollar question: How much bling can US$102 million get you?
The recent claim by Bellagraph Jewelry of a US$102 million red diamond sale has thrown the spotlight on rare and highly prized gems.