Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 30, 2023

Congestion at land checkpoints during long weekends, holidays not caused by Singapore: ICA
ICA said it puts in place additional measures to ease crowding on days when congestion is heavier.
Timely, targeted $1.1b support package will provide some relief to those in need: Experts
The move, which comes as price hikes add to cost pressures, is designed to cushion the impact
‘I know hopes are dim’: Anxious parents in China still throng matchmaking corners in parks
Hundreds of parents show up on weekends at public parks in Chinese cities to find prospective partners for their children.
Over $3.8 million in cryptocurrency withdrawn from alleged money launderer’s account while in remand
Singapore suffer heartbreak as women’s 4x100m medley relay swim team are disqualified in final
The two sets of sisters, Quah Ting Wen and Jing Wen, alongside Letitia and Levenia Sim, had originally finished third.
Shanti Pereira qualifies for women’s 100m final at Hangzhou Asian Games
She had made history by winning the 100m and 200m titles at the Asian Athletic Championships in Bangkok.
Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital co-founder nabbed at Changi Airport
End of insurance coverage extension for cancer treatments not on Cancer Drug List
Skygazers get lucky as break in clouds lets them catch year’s last supermoon
‘We did it’: Taiwan’s new sea monster of a submarine sends deterrence message to China
The diplomatically isolated island has struggled for decades to buy submarines or get key technologies to build them.