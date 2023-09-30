Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 30, 2023

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Congestion at land checkpoints during long weekends, holidays not caused by Singapore: ICA

ICA said it puts in place additional measures to ease crowding on days when congestion is heavier.

Timely, targeted $1.1b support package will provide some relief to those in need: Experts

The move, which comes as price hikes add to cost pressures, is designed to cushion the impact

‘I know hopes are dim’: Anxious parents in China still throng matchmaking corners in parks

Hundreds of parents show up on weekends at public parks in Chinese cities to find prospective partners for their children.

Over $3.8 million in cryptocurrency withdrawn from alleged money launderer’s account while in remand

CAD did not know about these assets until they were told by the foreign authorities.

Singapore suffer heartbreak as women’s 4x100m medley relay swim team are disqualified in final

The two sets of sisters, Quah Ting Wen and Jing Wen, alongside Letitia and Levenia Sim, had originally finished third.

Shanti Pereira qualifies for women’s 100m final at Hangzhou Asian Games

She had made history by winning the 100m and 200m titles at the Asian Athletic Championships in Bangkok.

Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital co-founder nabbed at Changi Airport

Zhu Su will be held in prison for four months.

End of insurance coverage extension for cancer treatments not on Cancer Drug List

The CDL will have 368 approved treatments by November, MOH said.

Skygazers get lucky as break in clouds lets them catch year’s last supermoon

Friday’s supermoon coincided with the Mid-Autumn festival.

‘We did it’: Taiwan’s new sea monster of a submarine sends deterrence message to China

The diplomatically isolated island has struggled for decades to buy submarines or get key technologies to build them.

