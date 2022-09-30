Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 30.
Stricter borrowing criteria for property buyers, 15-month wait for private property owners moving to HDB flats
The loan-to-value limit for HDB housing loans will be lowered from 85% to 80%, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Ministry of National Development and Housing Development Board said in a joint statement.
New POSB home loan package offers rate similar to that of HDB loan
Earlier on Thursday, DBS Bank launched two new home loan packages, one targeted at Housing Board flat owners.
American who allegedly made false bomb threat on SIA flight charged
He is accused of shouting that there was a bomb on the plane and assaulting an SIA cabin crew member.
Over $44,000 for a week in S'pore to see F1? No sweat: Racegoers splurge for a weekend to remember
Putin recognises independence of two Ukraine regions ahead of annexation
The kampung spirit that made a carpark entrance safer for pedestrians
Across Singapore, the Government is engaging various groups and residents are offering their views to improve their living environment, says Chua Mui Hoong.
The young, the bold and the edgy: Meet the CEOs behind four luxury watch brands
One is the youngest chief executive of a major watch company, one led a management buyout of two brands from Kering and one is the founder of a famous independent label.
Swimming: Some feel SportSG's sanctions on errant trio over drug use are too soft, others disagree
Some have applauded Sport Singapore for giving the athletes a second chance, but others felt it was a mere slap on the wrist.
Finding the right-size home in your silver years
Downsizing is gaining acceptance among empty nesters and those seeking financial flexibility. But before making a move, there are other options and factors to consider, says Lee Su Shyan.