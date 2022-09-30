Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 30.

Stricter borrowing criteria for property buyers, 15-month wait for private property owners moving to HDB flats

The loan-to-value limit for HDB housing loans will be lowered from 85% to 80%, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Ministry of National Development and Housing Development Board said in a joint statement.

READ MORE HERE

New POSB home loan package offers rate similar to that of HDB loan

Earlier on Thursday, DBS Bank launched two new home loan packages, one targeted at Housing Board flat owners.

READ MORE HERE

American who allegedly made false bomb threat on SIA flight charged

He is accused of shouting that there was a bomb on the plane and assaulting an SIA cabin crew member.

READ MORE HERE

Over $44,000 for a week in S'pore to see F1? No sweat: Racegoers splurge for a weekend to remember

American entrepreneur Rembrandt Flores is one such big spender.

READ MORE HERE

Putin recognises independence of two Ukraine regions ahead of annexation

Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions are now part of Russia, he says.

READ MORE HERE

The kampung spirit that made a carpark entrance safer for pedestrians

Across Singapore, the Government is engaging various groups and residents are offering their views to improve their living environment, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

The young, the bold and the edgy: Meet the CEOs behind four luxury watch brands

One is the youngest chief executive of a major watch company, one led a management buyout of two brands from Kering and one is the founder of a famous independent label.

READ MORE HERE

Swimming: Some feel SportSG's sanctions on errant trio over drug use are too soft, others disagree

Some have applauded Sport Singapore for giving the athletes a second chance, but others felt it was a mere slap on the wrist.

READ MORE HERE

Finding the right-size home in your silver years

Downsizing is gaining acceptance among empty nesters and those seeking financial flexibility. But before making a move, there are other options and factors to consider, says Lee Su Shyan.

READ MORE HERE

Delivery rider killed in Choa Chu Kang accident; 3 people arrested

The 28-year-old was not making any food deliveries at the time of the accident.

READ MORE HERE

