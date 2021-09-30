Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 30.
8 seniors die of Covid-19, bringing death toll to 93 in S'pore; 2,268 new cases
They comprise five Singaporean men and three Singaporean women, six of whom were unvaccinated.
7 wards closed in 6 hospitals in recent weeks as 130 Covid-19 cases detected among staff, patients
Visits to hospital wards have been disallowed for four weeks from Sept 24 to Oct 23 due to more Covid-19 cases being detected.
Nursing home staff soldiering on despite surge in Covid-19 cases and curbs
Employees at Hougang's Thye Hua Kwan Nursing Home pull 12-hour shifts, stay away from gatherings to avoid infection.
ART vending machines make a difference at S'pore hospitals, firms
They help hospitals to redirect precious healthcare resources to perform more specialised tasks.
PSLE pupils' parents anxious, frustrated by Covid-19 rules and delays
Some have called for more clarity and coordination among the service providers.
So, the US is back in Asia: What's next?
In the wake of a recent flurry of American initiatives, China needs to offer fresh selling points, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.
Debrief: Population decline raises issues around Singapore society, identity
Observers point to social considerations made more pronounced by the pandemic.
How Fumio Kishida might steer Japan as the next Prime Minister
He now supports a more forceful defence posture despite heading one of the most dovish factions in the ruling party.
Jack Neo's Ah Girls Go Army coming for Chinese New Year 2022
In the new movie, women have to be conscripted into the military as there are not enough men.
Tuas blast inquiry: Engineer says he deleted messages and photo from his phone and dead worker's
Mr Lwin Moe Tun was not in the workshop when the explosion occurred.