Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 30.

8 seniors die of Covid-19, bringing death toll to 93 in S'pore; 2,268 new cases

They comprise five Singaporean men and three Singaporean women, six of whom were unvaccinated.

READ MORE HERE

7 wards closed in 6 hospitals in recent weeks as 130 Covid-19 cases detected among staff, patients

Visits to hospital wards have been disallowed for four weeks from Sept 24 to Oct 23 due to more Covid-19 cases being detected.

READ MORE HERE

Nursing home staff soldiering on despite surge in Covid-19 cases and curbs

Employees at Hougang's Thye Hua Kwan Nursing Home pull 12-hour shifts, stay away from gatherings to avoid infection.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

ART vending machines make a difference at S'pore hospitals, firms

They help hospitals to redirect precious healthcare resources to perform more specialised tasks.

READ MORE HERE

PSLE pupils' parents anxious, frustrated by Covid-19 rules and delays

Some have called for more clarity and coordination among the service providers.

READ MORE HERE

So, the US is back in Asia: What's next?

In the wake of a recent flurry of American initiatives, China needs to offer fresh selling points, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

Debrief: Population decline raises issues around Singapore society, identity

Observers point to social considerations made more pronounced by the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

How Fumio Kishida might steer Japan as the next Prime Minister

He now supports a more forceful defence posture despite heading one of the most dovish factions in the ruling party.

READ MORE HERE

Jack Neo's Ah Girls Go Army coming for Chinese New Year 2022

In the new movie, women have to be conscripted into the military as there are not enough men.

READ MORE HERE

Tuas blast inquiry: Engineer says he deleted messages and photo from his phone and dead worker's

Mr Lwin Moe Tun was not in the workshop when the explosion occurred.

READ MORE HERE