Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 30

MediShield Life coverage set to widen next year; premiums may rise by up to 35%

This will be the first increase in premiums for the compulsory health insurance since its launch five years ago.

MediShield Life review: 5 key benefits for S'poreans, from higher annual claim limits to better coverage

They include higher annual and daily ward claim limits, removal of some exclusions.

First US presidential debate: Where Trump and Biden stand on 6 main issues

The long-anticipated first debate between Trump and Biden kicks off at 9am, Singapore time.

Changi Airport Terminal 1, Alexandra Village Food Centre and IMM among places visited by Covid-19 patients

Ngee Ann City, Bugis Junction and Bugis+ were also listed as new locations visited by patients.

Citi to open its largest wealth hub globally in Singapore in December

Its 30,000 sq ft space at 268 Orchard will cater to those with $250k in investible assets.

MediShield Life FAQs: Better coverage, higher premiums, but what if I can't afford it?

Here are some answers to frequently asked questions about the scheme.

WP Sylvia Lim's motion to speak on ex-maid Parti Liyani's case not picked for next Parliament sitting

Instead, Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng will speak on the topic of protection against second-hand cigarette smoke in homes in his adjournment motion.

Muhyiddin's pick Hajiji Mohd Noor sworn in as new Sabah Chief Minister

Mr Hajiji's appointment is another big win for Mr Muhyiddin, who is facing a leadership challenge in Parliament from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

Singapore's 2020 Michelin Guide cancelled

The guide has cancelled its selection of star-studded Singapore restaurants for this year due to the long period of closure of restaurants amid Covid-19.

Pay TV operators need to become 'super aggregators' to retain subscriber base

Operators have to offer diverse new content at reasonable prices and bundle in over-the-top services, say analysts.

