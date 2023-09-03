Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 3, 2023

Updated
Published
11 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Parents call for more transparency after cases of alleged abuse in pre-school

Pre-schools need to be open in their communication with parents in order to build trust and good relationships, they added.

READ MORE HERE

Online gambling kingpin has links throughout South-east Asia

She Zhijiang's operations tapped blockchain technology developed by a Singapore-based firm to move cryptocurrency.

READ MORE HERE

Billion-dollar money laundering case: 9 out of 10 accused in S’pore have Cambodian links

The 10 accused individuals who were arrested on Aug 15 will appear in court again on Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Law enforcement needs better digital game to stop cyber scammers: Mekong region report

While online fraud is not new, the phenomenon where victims are enslaved and forced to commit cyber crime is a new trend.

READ MORE HERE

PE 2023 and brewing questions over the elected presidency system

Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam won decisively but the issues raised during the hustings could come home to roost in a future race, said the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Fast chargers juice up your phone quick, but pose risks for some older devices

Fast chargers should not be used for older devices that are not installed with adaptive charging software.

READ MORE HERE

$100 for a box of mooncakes: Customers pay for luxe hotel brand and packaging

Mooncake price hikes are due to the rising cost of ingredients, labour and reusable packaging.

READ MORE HERE

More than 20 people rescue 3 in van after accident at Jurong East carpark

An eyewitness said that those rescued from the van looked to be in their twenties.

READ MORE HERE

Back to the future, Levenia Sim joins Singapore swim team in hunt for honours

The 17-year-old will make her junior and senior international debuts for Singapore at the world junior championships and Asian Games.

READ MORE HERE

Shaving head for charity also helped me face common fear of one day losing hair to illness, ageing

Hair loss was the top concern among 44 per cent of Singapore respondents in a 2022 survey on beauty.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top