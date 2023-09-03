Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 3, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Parents call for more transparency after cases of alleged abuse in pre-school
Pre-schools need to be open in their communication with parents in order to build trust and good relationships, they added.
Online gambling kingpin has links throughout South-east Asia
She Zhijiang's operations tapped blockchain technology developed by a Singapore-based firm to move cryptocurrency.
Billion-dollar money laundering case: 9 out of 10 accused in S’pore have Cambodian links
The 10 accused individuals who were arrested on Aug 15 will appear in court again on Wednesday.
Law enforcement needs better digital game to stop cyber scammers: Mekong region report
While online fraud is not new, the phenomenon where victims are enslaved and forced to commit cyber crime is a new trend.
PE 2023 and brewing questions over the elected presidency system
Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam won decisively but the issues raised during the hustings could come home to roost in a future race, said the writer.
Fast chargers juice up your phone quick, but pose risks for some older devices
Fast chargers should not be used for older devices that are not installed with adaptive charging software.
$100 for a box of mooncakes: Customers pay for luxe hotel brand and packaging
Mooncake price hikes are due to the rising cost of ingredients, labour and reusable packaging.
More than 20 people rescue 3 in van after accident at Jurong East carpark
Back to the future, Levenia Sim joins Singapore swim team in hunt for honours
The 17-year-old will make her junior and senior international debuts for Singapore at the world junior championships and Asian Games.
Shaving head for charity also helped me face common fear of one day losing hair to illness, ageing
Hair loss was the top concern among 44 per cent of Singapore respondents in a 2022 survey on beauty.