Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 3

Updated
Published
21 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 3.

Work to repair damage caused by landslide at Clementi BTO site to start next week

Those who bought flats there have been assured there should be no delay in moving in.

Clementi landslide: Close call for warehouse worker who passes area when cycling home

Just minutes before, a landslide about the size of a football field broke the path he would have taken.

First Zika case reported in S'pore since 2020 amid surge in dengue cases

The Zika case was reported during the week of Aug 21 to 27.

South-east Asia’s rising semiconductor fortunes

Demand for semiconductors is growing but supply chains are getting more brittle - opening the door for South-east Asia to strengthen its place in the chips race.

Cancer patients affected by insurance coverage changes to get help for treatment: Ong Ye Kung

He gave this commitment to patients who had started on such treatments on or before Wednesday.

No change for Integrated Shield Plans premiums for next 2 years

This applies to all IP policyholders, whether or not they are currently undergoing cancer treatment.

Sri Lanka's ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns home

He was reportedly welcomed by a group of ministers and politicians.

Malaysian ex-PM Najib's wife Rosmah files appeal against guilty verdict

According to the notice of appeal, Rosmah said she was unsatisfied with the entire decision.

Are the recent digital bank offerings in the interest of consumers?

The jury is out on who will win, but it is not consumers looking for better interest rates, says Claire Huang.

Fort Canning Heritage Gallery: Peek at fragments of the ancient world

Featuring a trove of local history, the gallery takes up about two levels in the conserved Fort Canning Centre.

