Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 3.

SingPost Centre death: How the elderly man could have got into the stairwell

Soh Eng Thong's body was found three days after he was reported missing.

READ MORE HERE

341 Covid-19 cases now linked to bus interchanges, with 21 new cases

The 191 new infections on Thursday is the highest number of cases since Aug 10, 2020.

READ MORE HERE

Commuters may see longer waits for buses if Covid-19 clusters at bus interchanges worsen

These plans were worked out before the pandemic, for cases of severe manpower disruption.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

LWWs: Can efforts to help lower-wage workers be sustained?

One big question in Singaporeans’ minds: Who pays for higher wages of LWWs?

READ MORE HERE

MAS orders crypto exchange platform Binance.com to stop services in Singapore

MAS also warn consumers that Binance is not regulated or licensed in Singapore to provide any payment services.

READ MORE HERE

From Normal stream straggler to ITE lecturer, he now picks up President's Award for Teachers

Struggling through secondary school in the Normal stream, Mr Jeff Koh thought that he was not cut out for academia.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian health authorities warn against use of controversial anti-parasite drug

WHO has warned that current evidence on the use of ivermectin is inconclusive.

READ MORE HERE

Youth fined $11,000 for flouting Covid-19 stay-home order, meeting friend during circuit breaker

He was given a five-day MC for upper respiratory tract infection and told to stay home, but he went out instead.

READ MORE HERE

Thank you for the music: Abba releases new album after 40 years

The album Voyage will come out on Nov 5 and the band will stage a series of virtual concerts next year.

READ MORE HERE

Don't let pornography become your child's default sex educator

As sexually explicit content proliferates online, age verification and other technological measures are being used to block children from accessing it. They have their limits.

READ MORE HERE