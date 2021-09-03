Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 3.
SingPost Centre death: How the elderly man could have got into the stairwell
Soh Eng Thong's body was found three days after he was reported missing.
341 Covid-19 cases now linked to bus interchanges, with 21 new cases
The 191 new infections on Thursday is the highest number of cases since Aug 10, 2020.
Commuters may see longer waits for buses if Covid-19 clusters at bus interchanges worsen
These plans were worked out before the pandemic, for cases of severe manpower disruption.
LWWs: Can efforts to help lower-wage workers be sustained?
One big question in Singaporeans’ minds: Who pays for higher wages of LWWs?
MAS orders crypto exchange platform Binance.com to stop services in Singapore
MAS also warn consumers that Binance is not regulated or licensed in Singapore to provide any payment services.
From Normal stream straggler to ITE lecturer, he now picks up President's Award for Teachers
Struggling through secondary school in the Normal stream, Mr Jeff Koh thought that he was not cut out for academia.
Malaysian health authorities warn against use of controversial anti-parasite drug
WHO has warned that current evidence on the use of ivermectin is inconclusive.
Youth fined $11,000 for flouting Covid-19 stay-home order, meeting friend during circuit breaker
He was given a five-day MC for upper respiratory tract infection and told to stay home, but he went out instead.
Thank you for the music: Abba releases new album after 40 years
The album Voyage will come out on Nov 5 and the band will stage a series of virtual concerts next year.
Don't let pornography become your child's default sex educator
As sexually explicit content proliferates online, age verification and other technological measures are being used to block children from accessing it. They have their limits.