Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 3

PM Lee, Pritam Singh cross swords over 'free rider' election tactics
Voters who say that they want the PAP in government but also want an opposition in Parliament are giving voice to what many Singaporeans feel, Mr Singh said.
Issue of national reserves sparks exchange between PM Lee, Pritam Singh
PM Lee had criticised how the opposition - namely, the Workers' Party - had asked for the size of Singapore's reserves.
Covid-19 circuit breaker a call made by Cabinet, not civil service: PM Lee
"It is a big decision, $5 billion of a supplementary Budget. Civil servants - unelected - can make this, can carry this?" PM Lee said.
5 highlights from Day 3 of debate on the President's Address
Mr Alvin Tan showed his geek stripes as a Trekkie in his response to a comment made by Mr Leon Perera.
State Courts apologise to man after he spends two extra days in prison due to administrative error
Mr Teo Seng Tiong was sentenced on Jan 14 to seven weeks' jail and a fine of $500 for swerving his lorry into a cyclist and failing to make a police report within 24 hours of the accident.
S'pore, South Korea to start fast lane for essential business and official travel on Friday
This is the second fast lane Singapore has announced in as many days, after a pact with Brunei on Tuesday.
Indonesia, with world's lowest testing rate, is still far from peak of coronavirus outbreak
With 8,287 tests for every million people, Indonesia is bottom ranked among the countries with 100,000 cases or above.
Three new Covid-19 clusters in dormitories; Orchard Road malls and Sentosa attractions visited by infectious patients
Apple Orchard Road, Cineleisure Orchard and Lucky Plaza were among the places visited by coronavirus patients.
Dislodged ventilation duct at Nex cinema: 5 unanswered questions
This is a matter of public safety, so the answers should come without further delay, says Toh Yong Chuan.
Rail operating subsidy rises on the back of tougher maintenance regime
The Government subsidised rail operations by nearly $600 million last year, due to higher costs from improving reliability.