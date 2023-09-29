Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 29, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Track fault causes delays on Circle Line on Friday morning

Commuters are advised to factor in an additional 30 minutes of travelling time.

Demerit point system for manufacturing sector sends strong signal on safety: Zaqy

The manufacturing sector was the biggest contributor to workplace deaths and major injuries in the first half of 2023.

Police warn of new govt impersonation scam that allows fraudsters to access victims’ bank accounts

This type of scam resulted in average losses at about $116,000 per victim in the first half of 2023.

A paean to bak chor mee – the uniquely Singaporean minced pork noodle dish

It’s close to being a national dish, right up there with chicken rice and chilli crab, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

China’s Xi, not premier, delivers National Day speech in break with convention

Since assuming the office of president in 2013, Mr Xi has previously delivered a speech twice at the annual reception. In other years, the speech was given by his premier.

Singapore’s athletics fraternity buzzing as Shanti Pereira targets Asian Games glory

Pereira kicks off her campaign in Hangzhou in the 100m heats tonight.

Teong Tzen Wei delivers first swimming medal for Singapore at Hangzhou Asian Games

He clocked 23.34 seconds to finish just behind South Korean Baek In-chul (23.29sec).

Ensuring Singapore’s water security is about pricing it right and more

Water demand is growing while supply uncertainties abound. Despite progress of the years, meeting our water needs remains a significant challenge, says the writer.

Large consumer market, demand for digital solutions draw S’pore firms to Africa

About 100 Singapore companies are operating across 40 countries in Africa currently.

Michael Gambon, best known for playing Harry Potter’s Dumbledore, dies at 82

He played down his performance as Hogwarts’ headmaster, saying he simply played himself “with a stuck-on beard and a long robe”.

