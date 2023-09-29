Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 29, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Track fault causes delays on Circle Line on Friday morning
Demerit point system for manufacturing sector sends strong signal on safety: Zaqy
The manufacturing sector was the biggest contributor to workplace deaths and major injuries in the first half of 2023.
Police warn of new govt impersonation scam that allows fraudsters to access victims’ bank accounts
This type of scam resulted in average losses at about $116,000 per victim in the first half of 2023.
A paean to bak chor mee – the uniquely Singaporean minced pork noodle dish
It’s close to being a national dish, right up there with chicken rice and chilli crab, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
China’s Xi, not premier, delivers National Day speech in break with convention
Since assuming the office of president in 2013, Mr Xi has previously delivered a speech twice at the annual reception. In other years, the speech was given by his premier.
Singapore’s athletics fraternity buzzing as Shanti Pereira targets Asian Games glory
Teong Tzen Wei delivers first swimming medal for Singapore at Hangzhou Asian Games
Ensuring Singapore’s water security is about pricing it right and more
Water demand is growing while supply uncertainties abound. Despite progress of the years, meeting our water needs remains a significant challenge, says the writer.
Large consumer market, demand for digital solutions draw S’pore firms to Africa
Michael Gambon, best known for playing Harry Potter’s Dumbledore, dies at 82
He played down his performance as Hogwarts’ headmaster, saying he simply played himself “with a stuck-on beard and a long robe”.