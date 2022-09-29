Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 29

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 29.

S'poreans consuming too much salt: HPB calls for switch to lower-sodium alternatives

HPB will work to make salt substitutes more affordable and get more lower-sodium sauces in shops.

About 150 caterers have switched to low-sodium salt, ahead of push to cut S'poreans' sodium intake

HPB will be working with eateries as well as hawkers to get them to prepare dishes with low-sodium alternatives.

Wage growth inevitable, but cannot outstrip productivity: Lawrence Wong

He warned that Singapore will lose its global competitiveness if wages rise too quickly.

False bomb threat on SIA plane: Passengers said aircraft circled in the air for about 40 minutes

Flight data from Flightradar24 showed the plane made three loops over the South China Sea, before continuing on to Singapore.

Swimmer Teong Tzen Wei apologises to family, fraternity after latest drugs bombshell

"This is something I deeply regret doing and as an elite athlete, I should have known better," he said.

Polish media outfit Gazeta Wyborcza and its foundation win top press freedom award

Gazeta Wyborcza is one of Poland's few remaining independent news titles.

Samurai and song: Shinzo Abe at Budokan

The discordant notes over Abe’s funeral do not detract from the work of Japan’s most consequential post-war leader, says Ravi Velloor.

Warmer days, chillier nights: Expect more serious extreme weather in Singapore

The country is investing heavily in R&D, and strengthening its weather forecasting capabilities.

Duan Weiming a ‘changed’ man, now takes diabetes medication so others won’t worry

Despite losing a limb, Singaporean actor Duan Weiming is still fiercely independent, preferring to do household chores himself.

The local actor is taking his health more seriously after his leg amputation.

Formula One: Win in Singapore will push Verstappen closer to a masterpiece year

Dutch world champion refuses to get ahead of himself, saying 'these things can turn very quickly'.

