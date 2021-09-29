Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 29.
5 seniors die from Covid-19 complications; 2,236 new cases in Singapore
All five had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH.
Telemedicine providers stretched thin as more people go into home recovery for Covid-19
To meet demand, providers have been working to scale up their operations.
Rise in inquiries, bookings from Germany under vaccinated travel to S'pore
Hotels and online platforms see uptick in business; some offer promotional packages.
How Covid-19 and other trends hit Singapore's population - in 8 charts
ST looks at some of the key numbers and trends from the annual Population in Brief report.
Japan to fully lift Covid-19 emergency as cases fall dramatically nationwide
PM Yoshihide Suga is to end an ongoing state of emergency as planned at midnight on Thursday in one of his last acts in office.
Navigating Covid-19 measures a challenge for those with visual impairment
Mr Dennis Teo said he is unable to make out which seats have been marked for safe distancing.
Singapore Democratic Party releases alternative plan to tackle Covid-19
Part of its plan involves stopping the testing of asymptomatic people outside of contact tracing.
Impact of Evergrande crisis could spread far beyond China
The collateral damage could be considerable, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
Football: Singapore to host AFF Suzuki Cup tournament
Fans are likely to be allowed at the biggest sporting event here since the start of the pandemic.
Singapore Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to showcase lush vision of a City in Nature
Visitors can learn about S'pore's innovations via experiences that integrate nature, architecture, tech.