Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 29

Tour agency STA Travel to wind up, with hundreds of customers affected

It stopped operating on Sept 9, after its parent company based in Switzerland filed for insolvency in August.

URA curbs developers re-issuing OTP come amid apparent robust home sales during recession

Recent home sales are giving rise to a distorted perception of the market, observers said.

One-year-old among six imported Covid-19 cases from India, France and the Philippines

There were a total of 15 coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday at noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,715.

Trump, Biden enter first US presidential debate in a time of dangerous polarisation

The first of three presidential debates will be a challenge principally for former vice-president Joe Biden.

Future-ready mall twice the size of VivoCity to open in KL in 2022; will boast 500 stores and 4ha rooftop park

It will be one MRT stop away from Bukit Bintang, where Pavilion KL mall is located.

World News Day: Covid-19 pandemic underscores need for good public communication and credible media, says panel

A lack of good risk communication and community engagement could lead to people failing to do their part to curb the spread of disease, said one expert.

Mulan missteps: how Hollywood lost the plot

Moviegoers in China are baffled as to how Hollywood is trying to sell them an exoticised Chinese tale seen through Western lens.

Singapore solar power firm to install 10,000 electric vehicle charging points here by 2030

Installation of the Charge+ units will begin in the first quarter of next year.

Digital push amid Covid-19 pandemic helps charities but challenges remain

They face difficulties running some services online and raising funds without physical events.

Woman admits abusing maid, who escaped by climbing down from 15th-storey balcony

In one incident, Nuur Audadi Yusoff slapped the victim's face several times with a mobile phone and her hand until the face bled.

