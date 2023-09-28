Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 28, 2023

Nationwide heart health study launched to help pick up hidden diseases

Heart disease is a top cause of death in Singapore.

‘Siew dai’ could be default option for your morning kopi or teh

The Nutri-Grade scheme will be rolled out for freshly prepared beverages by the end of 2023.

Financial advisers feeling the heat as customers get more demanding

The announced closures of GrabInvest and financial advisory firm MoneyOwl have thrown the sector into the spotlight.

Digital economy deal unlocks vast opportunities for Singapore, UK

Singapore accounts for 40 per cent of Britain’s total trade with South-east Asia.

Mooncakes recalled after high levels of bacteria causing food poisoning found: SFA

The harmful substances were present at levels exceeding the maximum limits according to regulations.

Hints of a thaw in the Sino-US freeze

Positive signs are emerging but these straws in the wind still have to reckon with deeper, broader trends, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Changed forever by one pandemic, is Singapore ready for the next?

The pandemic transformed the way the country taught, worked and engineered its supply chains. Is that enough to tackle Disease X?

Jobless S’porean named as director of 186 companies; scammers used one firm to launder $3.2m

Er Beng Hwa was fined $4,000 for failing to exercise reasonable diligence in his duty as a company director.

Her father went to jail when she was only 9, but she made it to university with some help

The National Committee on Prevention, Rehabilitation and Recidivism released recommendations on areas where support for young people is needed most.

TikTok’s time is ticking, and a ban on selling in Indonesia could set it back

Facebook, TikTok and other social media platforms cannot be used for buying and selling products and services in Indonesia.

US soldier Travis King heads home after North Korea expels him

King, 23, made a sudden dash into North Korea from the South on July 18 while on a civilian tour of their heavily fortified border.

