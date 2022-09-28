Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Sept 28.
Russia issues new nuclear warning as contested Ukraine referendum ends
European countries, meanwhile, rushed to investigate unexplained, major leaks in two Russian natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea, which posed risks of explosions and the sinking of any ships that enter the area.
IMH launches nationwide study to get clearer picture of youth mental health
The National Youth Mental Health Study will establish the prevalence of key mental health conditions among young people here.
World News Day: In times of crisis and change, journalists play a critical role in society
Today, we reflect on how journalism can make a difference, and why it is so important that it does, writes ST editor and World Editors Forum president Warren Fernandez.
S'pore's population ageing rapidly: 18.4% of citizens are 65 years and older
This is a spike from 11.1 per cent in 2012, said the annual Population In Brief report released on Tuesday.
Hong Huifang is first S’porean to be nominated for Best Actress at Golden Horse Awards
5 tips for S'poreans gunning for top jobs overseas
As a talent hub, Singapore is well placed to send Singaporeans abroad to make their mark on the world and hone their abilities.
Formula One: Fans, teams, drivers gear up for return of Singapore night race
Red Bull's Max Verstappen could clinch his first Singapore Grand Prix win and second world title this weekend.
Motor racing: Yuey Tan to make comeback on home soil at Singapore Grand Prix
When the race returns to the Republic on Friday, it will be extra special for Tan, who will also make his return to racing after three years.
Why do we grieve for someone whom we have never met in person?
The death of someone close, and the cruel separation it brings, is one of the most affecting experiences any of us can ever have, says professor Chong Siow Ann.