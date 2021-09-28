Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 28.

Covid-19 curbs necessary to stabilise situation, prevent avoidable deaths: Lawrence Wong

Measures will help S’pore build capacity to cope with 5,000 or more cases a day, said Mr Wong.

2 vaccinated S'poreans die from Covid-19 complications; 1,647 new cases in Singapore

The 80-year-old woman and 74-year-old man had various underlying medical conditions.

Singaporeans split on latest Covid-19 measures: Survey

52% of respondents said the curbs were "just right", 25% felt they were too strict and 23% said too lax.

World News Day: Time to heed warnings of a hurting world

Where politics, inequality and misinformation confound concerted action, journalism will promote it.

North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile': South Korea military

The launch comes just days after Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, dangled the prospect of an inter-Korean summit.

Ultraman Tiga yanked from streaming sites as Beijing steps up scrutiny of children's shows

It's not clear if regulators asked streaming sites to remove the show, or why it has been singled out.

Tuas explosion inquiry: Boss breaks down, says supervisor who died was more than just an employee to him

Mr Chua Xing Da said he was also deeply affected by the loss of the other two workers.

Binance.com users in Singapore given one month to withdraw assets, redeem tokens

Firm said users here will no longer be allowed to buy, trade crypto on its main platform next month.

Off-grid getaway: Go camping, learn survival skills and sleep in a Mongolian yurt

With leisure travel no longer what it was, more tour operators are launching immersive nature retreats.

From vampiric to vulnerable - how foreigners are portrayed in Singapore films

Professor Kenneth Paul Tan made these observations in his paper The Foreigner In Singapore Films.

