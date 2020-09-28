Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 28.

All ITE students to learn artificial intelligence in first year to take on future jobs

The new module exposes them to fields of AI and how it can be deployed in services and products.

Trump paid just US$750 in federal income taxes in 2016: NYT

He also paid just US$750 (S$1,033) in his first year in the White House, and he had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years because he reported losing much more money than he made.

World News Day: Why real news matters amid twin pandemics of Covid-19 and fake news

People are looking to those they can trust to help them join the dots, to make sense of these bewildering times.

Global coronavirus death toll passes 1 million

The United States has the highest death toll with more than 200,000 fatalities, followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and Britain.

Time to resume travel, with certain precautions in place

The possibility of a small number of infections that can be quickly contained, against thousands of jobs saved, is certainly worth looking into, says Salma Khalik.

Many planning to use tourism vouchers for staycations and attractions

While hotels and attractions are top picks for many people to use their vouchers on, local tours are less popular.

Singapore students back in UK now face possible lockdown after rise in Covid-19 cases

Some remain unfazed, and even welcome the move towards greater regulation in the UK.

Residents displaying Singapore flag after Sept 30 risk a fine of $1,000

Every year, the flag can be displayed outside a building or in an open space without a flagpole between July 1 and Sept 30.

A day after Sabah win, Malaysian PM Muhyiddin’s alliance struggles to agree on chief minister candidate

GRS initially aimed to get a new chief minister sworn in by 11am on Sunday, but missed the deadline as meetings between GRS parties continued in the morning.

Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi dies at 40 in suspected suicide

She was found unconscious in her Tokyo residence by her family in the early hours of Sunday.

