Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 27, 2023

Updated
Published
36 min ago

DPM Wong outlines plans to tackle inequality, mobility

Efforts must go beyond monetary redistribution and involve community, he said.

Unemployment benefits for retrenched workers among revamps planned for SkillsFuture

Adult education and training are needed to help workers cope in a world with greater disruption, DPM Wong said.

Cracked ceilings and shattered glass: Slight damage after WWII bomb detonation

More than 530 police and 45 people from the SAF were involved in the disposal operation.

NTUC calls for equal training opportunities for older workers to lift their job prospects

A recent survey showed a decline in the training participation rate as one gets older.

LKY100: Remembering Lee Kuan Yew’s life and legacy

A pictorial tribute to Singapore's first PM as the nation marks his 100th birth anniversary.

Trump is found liable for fraud in New York civil case

The former US president is accused of illegally inflating his assets and net worth.

‘I felt awed’: Flocks of daurian starlings sighted in Yishun and Sengkang

Hailing from north-east Asia, the birds are visitors that have flown south to escape the winter.

New study’s preliminary findings reveal S’poreans’ perspectives amid global uncertainty

A majority of Singaporeans are concerned about potential repercussions from social and political unrest in neighbouring countries.

‘Give yourself an outlet’: MMA fighter Angela Lee on late sister and mental health initiative

Last week, MMA superstar Angela Lee revealed that she had tried to take her own life in 2017 and that her sister Victoria died by suicide last December. She talks to ST about her sister and Fightstory, her mental health initiative.

In an interview with ST, Lee opened up about why she is looking to help other athletes deal with mental health struggles.

Imagine having skills training during NS to prepare for the next phase of your life

Good to prepare NSFs for higher education or careers during final months of service, say the writers.

