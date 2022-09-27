Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 27.
S'pore to host high-profile conferences and industry shakers during F1 week
Hundreds of CEOs, crypto investors and innovators are arriving this week for high-profile Mice events.
In an uncertain world, S'pore can continue to be reliable, trusted node: DPM Wong
"We can only do that by bringing people together, by having strong partnerships," said Mr Wong.
Pound's record drop hits S'pore money changers, sparks interest in UK travel
Money changers said the Singdollar was valued at about $1.54 against one pound at 7pm on Monday, compared with $1.63 at the end of August.
Japan gives former PM Shinzo Abe a final send-off
The state funeral will begin at 2pm (1pm in Singapore) at the Nippon Budokan arena that has also hosted Olympic events.
NEA offering scheme to stave off imminent ban on older motorcycles
The so-called collector’s scheme is targeted at bikes registered between 1993 and 2003.
askST: I am searching for a new job. How can I raise my chances of getting an interview?
For starters, make it a habit to keep your resume up to date and submit it on online job search engines.
Ukraine war enters its most dangerous phase
The risks of a cornered Putin breaking the nuclear taboo have come to the fore amid serious military setbacks for Russian forces, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
Final prep for PSLE: Expert tips on how to support your child before exam starts on Thursday
Recap tips experts have given over the past year on how parents can help their child in the crucial week ahead.
Duan Weiming reconciles with daughter after over 10 years of estrangement
99 Web domains illegally streaming sports, Korean drama blocked
The domain names are linked to 30 websites that include SportsBay, 123Movies and KissAsian.