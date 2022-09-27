Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 27

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 27.

S'pore to host high-profile conferences and industry shakers during F1 week

Hundreds of CEOs, crypto investors and innovators are arriving this week for high-profile Mice events.

READ MORE HERE

In an uncertain world, S'pore can continue to be reliable, trusted node: DPM Wong

"We can only do that by bringing people together, by having strong partnerships," said Mr Wong.

READ MORE HERE

Pound's record drop hits S'pore money changers, sparks interest in UK travel

Money changers said the Singdollar was valued at about $1.54 against one pound at 7pm on Monday, compared with $1.63 at the end of August.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Japan gives former PM Shinzo Abe a final send-off

The state funeral will begin at 2pm (1pm in Singapore) at the Nippon Budokan arena that has also hosted Olympic events.

READ MORE HERE

NEA offering scheme to stave off imminent ban on older motorcycles

The so-called collector’s scheme is targeted at bikes registered between 1993 and 2003.

READ MORE HERE

askST: I am searching for a new job. How can I raise my chances of getting an interview?

For starters, make it a habit to keep your resume up to date and submit it on online job search engines.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine war enters its most dangerous phase

The risks of a cornered Putin breaking the nuclear taboo have come to the fore amid serious military setbacks for Russian forces, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Final prep for PSLE: Expert tips on how to support your child before exam starts on Thursday

Recap tips experts have given over the past year on how parents can help their child in the crucial week ahead.

READ MORE HERE

Duan Weiming reconciles with daughter after over 10 years of estrangement

The local actor has a 35-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son with his ex-wife.

READ MORE HERE

99 Web domains illegally streaming sports, Korean drama blocked

The domain names are linked to 30 websites that include SportsBay, 123Movies and KissAsian.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top