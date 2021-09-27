Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 27.

2 seniors die of Covid-19; 1,939 new cases in Singapore

It is the sixth consecutive day that the number of cases has crossed 1,000.

Merkel's party narrowly loses to rivals in Germany's election: Projected results

Olaf Scholz would become the fourth post-war SPD chancellor.

Students in quarantine or on approved Covid-19 absence may still take national exams: MOE

They have to test negative for Covid-19 with a PCR test at the start of the quarantine order, among other criteria.

All you need to know about tightened Covid-19 rules from today

Dine-in, social group sizes will be capped at 2, and MOH will publish map of areas frequented by Covid-19 cases.

Meet the extraordinary S'poreans who are up for ST award

The award recognises Singaporeans whose extraordinary actions improved someone's life or the larger community.

BooksActually's Kenny Leck apologises for 'causing pain' after female ex-employees allege misconduct

He said the current team will be the new owners of the store and he will be removed from all decision-making processes.

Woman who stayed with abusive hubby for 40 years shows need to beef up laws against family violence

A housewife in her 60s stuck it out with her abusive husband, who rained blows on her over 40 years.

Contractors may face contractual disputes, claims as Covid-19 legal respite ends

Lawyers see signs of suits brewing, say many firms may enter financial distress or go bust.

Warded in different hospitals for Covid-19, S'pore family members lean on one another for support

Five of them are in hospital or isolation after testing positive.

Football: No charges against ex-FAS chief Zainudin Nordin, general secretary Winston Lee, over 2017 raids: AGC

The probe into the alleged misuse of funds at local football clubs began with dramatic police raids in 2017.

