Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 27

Sept 27.

The changing profile of the Singapore worker and the challenges he faces

Amid the pandemic's job cuts, there has been a call to protect the Singaporean core. Insight looks at the challenges facing the citizen worker.

Back to office, but it's so hard: Why some in Singapore are reluctant to return to the workplace

More employees have been given the green light to return to workplaces, but there are still many challenges facing companies and staff preparing to make the shift back to the office.

Amid Covid-19 uncertainty, S'poreans abroad come home to shelter

With many countries prioritising their citizens amid massive job losses, overseas Singaporeans see better career prospects back home.

Commentary: When crisis underlines the need for change

From mental wellness to reimagined worklife, Covid-19 can be catalyst for a better future, says Singapore editor Zakir Hussain.

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin's alliance wins Sabah polls

The victory could strengthen Tan Sri Muhyiddin's bid to defend his premiership amid an attempt by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to form the next federal government.

Bangladeshi brothers suing S'pore employer for damages after separate incidents left them permanently disabled

Jahid, 40, and Janaed, 44, were work permit holders here but have since returned to their country after their accidents in 2018.

Mustafa Centre, MBS among places recently visited by Covid-19 patients

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

Shares at new lows, but is it time to invest?

Experts warn investors, especially first-timers, to tread carefully.

Heritage trails in Singapore worth checking out

From food and culture trails to walks about women who shaped history, here are four tours to try.

Growing a green Singapore

Mr Bjorn Low wants to make the Republic a more sustainable and liveable city.

