Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 26, 2023

Updated
Published
25 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

WWII bomb found in Upper Bukit Timah likely to contain about 47kg of explosives

Today's detonation is the largest evacuation exercise involving a World War II relic.

READ MORE HERE

Residents use rocks to smash windows to rescue trapped Singapore tourists in Penang van crash

A 62-year-old Singaporean woman was killed in the accident.

READ MORE HERE

Grab’s share price set for boost if it buys foodpanda: Analysts

Analysts said the move, if it goes through, will also help the firm snag a bigger slice of the regional online food delivery pie.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Ukrainians in Singapore organise garage sale to raise funds and promote sustainability

The two-day event drew around 70 attendees, and raised $2,260.

READ MORE HERE

Queenstown forever: Residents rebuilding community museum to preserve collective memory

At 300 sq m, the new community museum will be more than six times larger than its predecessor.

READ MORE HERE

True Crimes of Asia: Suicidal people still baited on social media in Japan despite ‘Twitter murders’

Takahiro Shiraishi killed nine people in less than three months in 2017 and sawed the corpses into parts.

READ MORE HERE

Strong US dollar may push Asian currencies, monetary policies into a tight corner

A strong greenback means weaker currencies for everyone else, which tends to raise import costs and inflation, writes senior correspondent Ovais Subhani.

READ MORE HERE

Antarctic winter sea ice hits 'extreme' record low

Antarctic sea ice extent peaked this year on Sept 10, when it covered 16.96 million square kilometres, the lowest winter maximum since satellite records began.

READ MORE HERE

A new smartphone again? Rethink unhealthy culture of frequent upgrades

Technology companies have not been glowing bastions of sustainability, particularly those in the smartphone industry, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore hosts see bookings dive as Airbnb shifts focus away from experiences

Experiences are now less visible on Airbnb's website, which spotlights accommodation instead.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top