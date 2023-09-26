Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 26, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
WWII bomb found in Upper Bukit Timah likely to contain about 47kg of explosives
Today's detonation is the largest evacuation exercise involving a World War II relic.
Residents use rocks to smash windows to rescue trapped Singapore tourists in Penang van crash
Grab’s share price set for boost if it buys foodpanda: Analysts
Analysts said the move, if it goes through, will also help the firm snag a bigger slice of the regional online food delivery pie.
Ukrainians in Singapore organise garage sale to raise funds and promote sustainability
Queenstown forever: Residents rebuilding community museum to preserve collective memory
At 300 sq m, the new community museum will be more than six times larger than its predecessor.
True Crimes of Asia: Suicidal people still baited on social media in Japan despite ‘Twitter murders’
Takahiro Shiraishi killed nine people in less than three months in 2017 and sawed the corpses into parts.
Strong US dollar may push Asian currencies, monetary policies into a tight corner
A strong greenback means weaker currencies for everyone else, which tends to raise import costs and inflation, writes senior correspondent Ovais Subhani.
Antarctic winter sea ice hits 'extreme' record low
Antarctic sea ice extent peaked this year on Sept 10, when it covered 16.96 million square kilometres, the lowest winter maximum since satellite records began.
A new smartphone again? Rethink unhealthy culture of frequent upgrades
Technology companies have not been glowing bastions of sustainability, particularly those in the smartphone industry, says the writer.
S'pore hosts see bookings dive as Airbnb shifts focus away from experiences
Experiences are now less visible on Airbnb's website, which spotlights accommodation instead.