Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Sept 26.

Rental car registrations up more than 25% in first half of 2022

Observers say fleet-owning firms accounted for sizeable share of new rental cars, contributing to rising COE premiums.

S'poreans' aspirations and concerns on housing to be discussed: Desmond Lee

These will be considered as the Government plans housing in years ahead while safeguarding land for future generations.

More HDB resale flats sold for at least $1m in first 9 months of 2022 than in whole of 2021

This comes on the back of a robust HDB resale market that has seen prices climb for 26 consecutive months.

Italy's right-wing, led by Meloni, wins election: Exit polls

As leader of the biggest party in the winning alliance, Ms Giorgia Meloni is set to become Italy's first woman prime minister.

Tokyo tightens security for Abe's state funeral as protests continue

With scores of foreign VIPs among those attending the funeral, the authorities are not taking any chances.

Russia begins mobilising Ukrainians to fight against their own country

In Kherson, some Ukrainian men believe if they break their arms, they may not be conscripted.

Governments dangle carrots to woo global talent

In Thailand, a new visa for "high potential" foreigners includes a fast-track service at Thai airports.

ST Explains: Will S'pore experience heavier rain in coming months due to La Nina?

Is it time to break out the sweaters?

Get your raw ingredients turned into meals at market and hawker centre at Fernvale CC

The new facility is the second community club within Ang Mo Kio GRC to have a hawker centre and market.

Too busy to study and play? How scholarship recipients find time for both

They range from setting priorities to keeping a tight lid on social-media use.

