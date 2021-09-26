Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 26.

1,443 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 3 more seniors die

The total number of fatalities in September now stands at 21.

READ MORE HERE

Johor ramps up vaccination in hopes of reopening border with Singapore

The state government in Johor is launching a vaccination plan for Malaysians who used to cross into Singapore daily.

READ MORE HERE

Release of Huawei's Meng a step towards better US-China ties, Beijing's CPTPP goal

But there still remains a raft of issues to be resolved between the world's two largest economies.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Lunch with Sumiko: Noeleen Heyzer on marriage, feminism and how she rose up the UN career ladder

Noeleen Heyzer's memoir looks back at how she overcame a difficult childhood to scale the career ladder at the United Nations.

READ MORE HERE

Employers not allowed to ask staff with positive ART result to come to work even if they feel well

Employees who are physically well are advised to self-isolate at home for 72 hours, and then do another ART test.

READ MORE HERE

Are certain neighbourhoods more prone to being struck by Covid-19?

A better understanding of how the disease affects neighbourhoods differently could allow for more targeted strategies, says Li Xueying.

READ MORE HERE

Fight to live with Covid-19 continues, pause or no pause

The record case numbers look like they may double in a week's time and continue shooting upwards.

READ MORE HERE

Sorry, I had bad credit before I met you: When debt causes couples to break up

Some people chalked up debt when they were single and this could affect their chance of getting a loan for a marital home.

READ MORE HERE

Tidying takes off during Covid-19 in Singapore and around the world

Interest in tidying could be attributed to a desire to exert control in these uncertain times.

READ MORE HERE

All fired up over pizza in Singapore

Pizzas in Singapore are gaining new twists, with unusual toppings and fresh ways of cooking.

READ MORE HERE