Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 26.
1,443 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 3 more seniors die
The total number of fatalities in September now stands at 21.
Johor ramps up vaccination in hopes of reopening border with Singapore
The state government in Johor is launching a vaccination plan for Malaysians who used to cross into Singapore daily.
Release of Huawei's Meng a step towards better US-China ties, Beijing's CPTPP goal
But there still remains a raft of issues to be resolved between the world's two largest economies.
Lunch with Sumiko: Noeleen Heyzer on marriage, feminism and how she rose up the UN career ladder
Noeleen Heyzer's memoir looks back at how she overcame a difficult childhood to scale the career ladder at the United Nations.
Employers not allowed to ask staff with positive ART result to come to work even if they feel well
Employees who are physically well are advised to self-isolate at home for 72 hours, and then do another ART test.
Are certain neighbourhoods more prone to being struck by Covid-19?
A better understanding of how the disease affects neighbourhoods differently could allow for more targeted strategies, says Li Xueying.
Fight to live with Covid-19 continues, pause or no pause
The record case numbers look like they may double in a week's time and continue shooting upwards.
Sorry, I had bad credit before I met you: When debt causes couples to break up
Some people chalked up debt when they were single and this could affect their chance of getting a loan for a marital home.
Tidying takes off during Covid-19 in Singapore and around the world
Interest in tidying could be attributed to a desire to exert control in these uncertain times.
All fired up over pizza in Singapore
Pizzas in Singapore are gaining new twists, with unusual toppings and fresh ways of cooking.