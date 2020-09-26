Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Sept 26.

1 million lives lost to Covid-19: World set to cross grim milestone this weekend

Covid-19 first surfaced in Wuhan, China, in December. Nine months on, the situation has worsened in many places as countries battle repeated waves of infection.

Lessons from one million Covid-19 deaths

Covid-19 still hasn't given up all its mysteries, but experts now have a fair idea about the steps required to control the spread of the pandemic. What they suggest is easier said than done.

9 months and 1 million lives later, the world continues to battle Covid-19

From a pregnant Singaporean mum to an Indonesian gravedigger and front-liners in the fight against Covid-19, people from across the globe tell us their stories of survival and hope.

Interactive: How the world lost one million lives to Covid-19

Take a look at how the disease has touched every continent and how the overall death toll continues to climb.

Fewer dorm residents need to be quarantined under new targeted approach

Previously, the entire block had to be quarantined when a resident tests positive for Covid-19, minus those that have recently recovered. Now, only smaller groups will need to do so.

ION Orchard, Lucky Plaza and Paragon among places visited by infectious coronavirus patients

There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Friday, taking Singapore's total to 57,665.

Knifeman in Paris wounds two at scene of Charlie Hebdo attacks

The French Interior Minister said the attack was an act of terrorism.

20 new animal species recorded on Ubin, including spider species new to science: NParks

The discoveries include Piranthus sp., a spider species new to science, found in the secondary forest near the island's coast.

Athletics: Lien Choong Luen 'humbled and grateful' after winning presidency of Singapore track and field body

There is huge support for the team of the new Singapore Athletics president but Lien knows they face a tough job in reviving sport.

10 things you should know about ERP 2.0

Last week, LTA announced that the next-generation satellite-tracked ERP system will kick in from mid-2023. Here's what you should know about the new system.

