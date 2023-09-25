Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 25, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Residents in parts of Upper Bukit Timah to evacuate homes during detonation of WWII bomb on Tuesday
The war relic will be disposed at the site itself because the Singapore Armed Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team deems it unsafe to be moved.
Founder of Chinese gambling website linked to S’pore’s $2b money laundering case
He was living in a good class bungalow in Tanglin, which he rented with a woman believed to be his wife, when Singapore police arrested 10 foreigners.
Criminal groups from China spreading out to South-east Asia, including S’pore: Experts
Nasa asteroid sample parachutes safely into Utah desert
This is only the third asteroid sample, and by far the biggest, ever returned to Earth for analysis.
Community Chest charity show raises over $16m to support over 200 social programmes
Huttons denies claims of misrepresentation in KAP Mall legal wrangle; 36-day trial set for 2024
A lawsuit has been filed by shop owners against Oxley Sanctuary, which bought the land at King Albert Park and redeveloped it into the present KAP Mall.
Tightening of US screws on China spurs it even more to be self-reliant
The Asian giant has built up its own key tech sectors and reduced its dependence on Western expertise and equipment, notes Clarissa Yong.
Want a green job? Opportunities growing, but broad range of skills may be needed
People interested in moving to green-sector jobs can upskill through relevant courses, which they should ensure are certified and recognised by the industry they wish to move into.
Packaging is nice, but taste is key when it comes to buying mooncakes: Survey
Only 28 per cent of the 500 respondents in the survey by Milieu Insight look out for packaging when buying mooncakes.
Xie Shaoguang makes rare appearance at gathering of former SBC artistes
About 70 veteran actors and backstage crew members met up last Saturday for the Mid-Autumn Festival.