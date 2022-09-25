Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 25

Authorities studying if Jurong Lake District, Jurong Town Hall stations will be linked: S. Iswaran

The Jurong Lake District station is one of six stations under phase two of the CRL.

China's Wang Yi calls on Russia, Ukraine not to let war 'spill over' in UNGA address

Mr Wang also sounded a fresh warning on Taiwan amid tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Complaints about Russia's chaotic mobilisation grow louder

Enlistment errors, protests and a dash for the border result in criticism from even the Kremlin's supporters.

'It looked like kangkung,' says S'porean tourist who accidentally ate cannabis dish in Thailand

Cannabis products and dishes have become increasingly common in Thailand in recent years.

Lunch with Sumiko: Patent saints of innovation

Jeffrey Tiong and Markus Haense talk about finding the right team members and how Patsnap grew to become a unicorn.

Patsnap co-founders Jeffrey Tiong and Markus Haense tell Sumiko Tan how it became a start-up unicorn.

Singapore's crypto scene: Hits, misses and what's next

Cryptocurrencies are fast becoming mainstream around the world, with more investors and businesses jumping on the bandwagon.

Founder of Tsuta, world's first Michelin-starred ramen shop, dies at 43

The cause of death was acute heart failure, according to media reports.

Cycling community raises safety concerns over drain gratings

A cyclist recently accepted a settlement offer after he suffered serious injuries when his bike wheel got caught in a drain grating gap.

Ex-lawyer who was on the run for 15 years arrested and charged

He is alleged to have misappropriated $88,000 belonging to a client.

S’pore couple holds metaverse wedding as more consumers, businesses enter Web 3.0

More businesses here are grooving to the metaverse, holding events that are a mix of physical and virtual interactions and minting NFTs.

