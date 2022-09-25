Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Sept 25.
Authorities studying if Jurong Lake District, Jurong Town Hall stations will be linked: S. Iswaran
China's Wang Yi calls on Russia, Ukraine not to let war 'spill over' in UNGA address
Complaints about Russia's chaotic mobilisation grow louder
Enlistment errors, protests and a dash for the border result in criticism from even the Kremlin's supporters.
'It looked like kangkung,' says S'porean tourist who accidentally ate cannabis dish in Thailand
Cannabis products and dishes have become increasingly common in Thailand in recent years.
Lunch with Sumiko: Patent saints of innovation
Patsnap co-founders Jeffrey Tiong and Markus Haense tell Sumiko Tan how it became a start-up unicorn.
Singapore's crypto scene: Hits, misses and what's next
Cryptocurrencies are fast becoming mainstream around the world, with more investors and businesses jumping on the bandwagon.
Founder of Tsuta, world's first Michelin-starred ramen shop, dies at 43
Cycling community raises safety concerns over drain gratings
A cyclist recently accepted a settlement offer after he suffered serious injuries when his bike wheel got caught in a drain grating gap.
Ex-lawyer who was on the run for 15 years arrested and charged
S’pore couple holds metaverse wedding as more consumers, businesses enter Web 3.0
More businesses here are grooving to the metaverse, holding events that are a mix of physical and virtual interactions and minting NFTs.